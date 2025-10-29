403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CARS24 Reveals Top 5 Most Searched New Cars On Its Platform This Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CARS24, India's leading used car platform, has shared new insights based on searches made by visitors on its website between January and October 2025. The findings showcase a vibrant mix of India's most searched cars - from long-standing favourites to new market hits and rugged SUVs. The list highlights how Indian buyers continue to place their trust in well-known brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata, and Hyundai.
Top Five Most Searched New Cars on CARS24 (Jan-Oct 2025):
* Maruti Suzuki Alto: 6,470 searches
* Maruti Suzuki Swift: 4,550 searches
* Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 4,050 searches
* Maruti Suzuki FRONX: 3,540 searches
* Mahindra Thar: 2,830 searches
Other cars that drew strong interest include the Tata Nexon (2,780), Tata Punch (2,670), and Tata Tiago (2,160) - all known for its build and everyday feasibility. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (2,120) also continues to be a family favourite for its space and affordability. From Hyundai's lineup, the Creta (2,040) remains a popular choice among city buyers thanks to its stylish design and features.
Rounding off the list, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic (1,870) still holds its ground as a tough and dependable SUV loved by those who prefer presence on the road.
These search trends clearly show what automobile consumers today are looking for. As the market keeps changing with new products and regular upgrades, it's inevitable that most people still believe in local brands that have been around for decades. That long-term favourites continue to enjoy popularity among many is at the forefront of Indian consumers' minds. However, people are also drawn to cars that offer aggressive design, modern features, and dominating road presence.
Top Five Most Searched New Cars on CARS24 (Jan-Oct 2025):
* Maruti Suzuki Alto: 6,470 searches
* Maruti Suzuki Swift: 4,550 searches
* Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 4,050 searches
* Maruti Suzuki FRONX: 3,540 searches
* Mahindra Thar: 2,830 searches
Other cars that drew strong interest include the Tata Nexon (2,780), Tata Punch (2,670), and Tata Tiago (2,160) - all known for its build and everyday feasibility. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (2,120) also continues to be a family favourite for its space and affordability. From Hyundai's lineup, the Creta (2,040) remains a popular choice among city buyers thanks to its stylish design and features.
Rounding off the list, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic (1,870) still holds its ground as a tough and dependable SUV loved by those who prefer presence on the road.
These search trends clearly show what automobile consumers today are looking for. As the market keeps changing with new products and regular upgrades, it's inevitable that most people still believe in local brands that have been around for decades. That long-term favourites continue to enjoy popularity among many is at the forefront of Indian consumers' minds. However, people are also drawn to cars that offer aggressive design, modern features, and dominating road presence.
Company:-Cars24
Email:[email protected]Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment