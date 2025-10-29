403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tech4ed International Conference 2025 Announces Board Of Advisors And Inaugural Dignitaries
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 29th October, 2025: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), in collaboration with KC GlobEd, has announced the distinguished Board of Advisors and Inaugural Dignitaries for the second edition of the Tech4Ed International Conference 2025, scheduled to be held on November 14, 2025 at The Park, New Delhi.
Centered on the theme "AI for Education and Skills," the conference will bring together leading voices from academia, government, and industry. The Board of Advisors for Tech4Ed 2025 comprises eminent education leaders and policymakers including Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, President, Association of Indian Universities, Dr. (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities, Prof. Dr. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, Mrs. M. Lata Gautam, Founder & Chairperson, International Council for Employment & Empowerment (ICEE), Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and Dr. Kamal Chhabra (US CPA & CA), Founder & CEO, KC GlobEd.
The upcoming landmark conference is poised to be a truly global and transformative event, bringing together an exceptional assembly of thought leaders, policymakers, and decision-makers from across the world. The conference will feature over 10 distinguished government officials as inaugural dignitaries and guests, along with more than 20 prominent industry leaders and 20 international delegates. Their participation will foster a rich exchange of insights, experiences, and best practices. The event will also welcome over 100 vice-chancellors and 300 senior academic leaders, establishing it as a premier platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation across education and industry sectors.
Dr. Kamal Chhabra remarked, "The 2025 edition is envisioned to be a larger and more impactful global convergence, uniting diverse voices from government, academia, and industry. This edition aims to forge new partnerships, inspire transformative ideas, and deliver actionable outcomes that will shape the future of learning, employability, and innovation on a global scale."
Through dialogues, policy exchanges, and cross-sector collaborations, Tech4Ed 2025 seeks to build a forward-looking roadmap to integration of AI into learning, research, and skill development to meet global education standards.
About the Tech4Ed International Conference:
The Tech4Ed International Conference 2025 is a landmark gathering reflecting on an era of transformation in education and skills development ecosystem. In this age of Artificial Intelligence, it calls on us to collectively rethink and reshape the future of higher education. The conference unites government, industry, academia, and international organizations to co-create a sustainable and inclusive global educational ecosystem. Igniting meaningful conversations and practical solutions to empower youth and leverage technology by connecting policy, innovation, and pedagogy, Tech4Ed 2025 is actively shaping a better future for all.
Centered on the theme "AI for Education and Skills," the conference will bring together leading voices from academia, government, and industry. The Board of Advisors for Tech4Ed 2025 comprises eminent education leaders and policymakers including Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, President, Association of Indian Universities, Dr. (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities, Prof. Dr. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, Mrs. M. Lata Gautam, Founder & Chairperson, International Council for Employment & Empowerment (ICEE), Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and Dr. Kamal Chhabra (US CPA & CA), Founder & CEO, KC GlobEd.
The upcoming landmark conference is poised to be a truly global and transformative event, bringing together an exceptional assembly of thought leaders, policymakers, and decision-makers from across the world. The conference will feature over 10 distinguished government officials as inaugural dignitaries and guests, along with more than 20 prominent industry leaders and 20 international delegates. Their participation will foster a rich exchange of insights, experiences, and best practices. The event will also welcome over 100 vice-chancellors and 300 senior academic leaders, establishing it as a premier platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation across education and industry sectors.
Dr. Kamal Chhabra remarked, "The 2025 edition is envisioned to be a larger and more impactful global convergence, uniting diverse voices from government, academia, and industry. This edition aims to forge new partnerships, inspire transformative ideas, and deliver actionable outcomes that will shape the future of learning, employability, and innovation on a global scale."
Through dialogues, policy exchanges, and cross-sector collaborations, Tech4Ed 2025 seeks to build a forward-looking roadmap to integration of AI into learning, research, and skill development to meet global education standards.
About the Tech4Ed International Conference:
The Tech4Ed International Conference 2025 is a landmark gathering reflecting on an era of transformation in education and skills development ecosystem. In this age of Artificial Intelligence, it calls on us to collectively rethink and reshape the future of higher education. The conference unites government, industry, academia, and international organizations to co-create a sustainable and inclusive global educational ecosystem. Igniting meaningful conversations and practical solutions to empower youth and leverage technology by connecting policy, innovation, and pedagogy, Tech4Ed 2025 is actively shaping a better future for all.
Company:-Percept Profile
User:- Shivani Bisht
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment