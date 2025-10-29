Fluor Corporation Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Fluor Corporation - FLR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Get Help

Fluor investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Fluor and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2025, the Company announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, disclosing a Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, missing consensus estimates by $0.13, and revenue of $3.98 billion, representing a 5.9% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $570 million due to growing costs in multiple infrastructure projects due to subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays, as well as reduced capital spending by customers. The Company also disclosed a negatively revised financial outlook for FY 2025, guiding to adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $525 million, down significantly from Defendants' prior guidance of $575 million to $675 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.95 per share to $2.15 per share, down significantly from Defendants' prior guidance of $2.25 per share to $2.75 per share.

On this news, the price of Fluor's shares fell $15.35 per share, or 27.04%, to close at $41.42 per share on August 1, 2025.

The case is Maglione v. Fluor Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-02496.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit .