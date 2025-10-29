Quantum-AI Volatility Surfaces Market Outlook: Size, Share, Trends & Competitive Landscape Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Quantum-Artificial intelligence (AI) Volatility Surfaces Generation Market Be By 2025?

The market for quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) in volatility surfaces generation has seen an exponential increase in recent years. The market value is projected to rise from $1.48 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. The significant growth in the past years is due to the escalating demand from quantitative hedge funds, the accelerated investment from fintech and quant startups, the growth of open-source tools, the increased access to specialized hardware through the cloud, and enhanced focus on regulatory and risk-management aspects.

The market size for generating volatility surfaces through quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to experience extraordinary expansion in the upcoming years. It is anticipated to escalate to $5.96 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the predicted period include the escalated availability and performance of fault-tolerant and NISQ quantum hardware commercialisation, the increasing adoption of hybrid quantum-classical AI models, intensified competition among providers to deliver comprehensive quantum-AI volatility solutions, an increased focus on robustness and adversarial testing, and the broadening use of automated, continuous retraining pipelines. In the forecast period, predominant trends are likely to be strategic alliances and collaborations, advancements in technology, swift developments in AI algorithms, the incorporation of AI-driven analytics, and innovations in products.

Download a free sample of the quantum-artificial intelligence (ai) volatility surfaces generation market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Quantum-Artificial intelligence (AI) Volatility Surfaces Generation Market Landscape?

The acceleration of financial services digitalization is projected to boost the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) volatility surfaces generation market. The term financial services digitalization refers to the application of digital tools in providing more efficient, secure, and convenient banking, insurance, investment, and payment services. The demand for a swift and easy-to-access banking and payment solutions from consumers has led to the increased digitalization of financial services. The generation of quantum-AI volatility surfaces permits financial firms to swiftly and accurately model market risks, thereby improving automated trading, risk management, and decision-making in a progressively digital financial environment. For instance, in April 2024, approximately 86% of UK adults, representing around 46 million people, were using online banking according to UK Finance, a UK trade association for the banking and financial services sector. Following this, the usage of digital-only bank accounts saw an increase from 24% in 2023 to 36% this year, indicating a significant transition towards full digital financial services. Hence, the accelerated digitalization of financial services has boosted the growth of the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) volatility surfaces generation market. Moreover, the growth of data availability, fueled by the fast expansion of cloud computing which offers continuous and scalable access to data, is likely to drive the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) volatility surfaces generation market growth. The technology of quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) volatility surfaces generation improves data availability by providing more accurate financial risk modeling swiftly and ensuring prompt access to trustworthy market insights. For instance, in December 2022, a study by the Linux Foundation, a US-based not-for-profit consortium, revealed that the data growth for an average end-user organization reached a noteworthy 2,208 TB in 2022, a surge of 215.43% or triple the 700 TB in 2021. Hence, the increase in data availability significantly contributes to the growth of the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) volatility surfaces generation market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Quantum-Artificial intelligence (AI) Volatility Surfaces Generation Market?

Major players in the Quantum-Artificial intelligence (AI) Volatility Surfaces Generation Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Microsoft Corporation

. Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS)

. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

. Bloomberg L.P.

. Atos SE

. London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG)

. Murex S.A.S.

. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

. Numerix LLC

. Terra Quantum AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Quantum-Artificial intelligence (AI) Volatility Surfaces Generation Industry?

Leading entities in the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) volatility surfaces generation market are making strides in developing advanced technologies to refine financial models, speed up risk computations, and improve the calibration of intricate volatility structures. For instance, Google LLC announced in January 2025 that it would integrate Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) from SandboxAQ into its cloud offerings. These models have been developed to manage sizable numerical datasets and complicated computations, facilitating applications such as financial modeling, data analytics, and other quantitative tasks. While these quantum-AI models are not solely designed for volatility surface generation, their deployment signifies the increasing utilization of sophisticated AI and quantum computing tools in quantitative finance. This use could potentially enhance options pricing, risk evaluation, and other complex financial calculations. The US-based technology firm, SandboxAQ, is an expert in areas like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced simulations. This partnership is a move towards making complex quantitative AI tools more available for businesses.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Quantum-Artificial intelligence (AI) Volatility Surfaces Generation Market

The quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) volatility surfaces generation market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Financial Institutions, Hedge Funds, Asset Management Firms, Trading Platforms, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Banking Finance Services And Insurances (BFSI), Investment Firms, Research Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Platforms, Algorithms, Analytics And Modeling Tools, Risk Management Applications

2) By Hardware: Quantum Processors, Classical-Quantum Hybrid Systems, High-Performance Computing Infrastructure, Cloud-Based Quantum Hardware

3) By Services: Consulting And Advisory, Integration And Deployment, Training And Education, Managed Services

View the full quantum-artificial intelligence (ai) volatility surfaces generation market report:



Quantum-Artificial intelligence (AI) Volatility Surfaces Generation Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) volatility surfaces generation market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most substantial growth in the coming years. The global market report of 2025 encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Quantum-Artificial intelligence (AI) Volatility Surfaces Generation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Quantum Artificial Intelligence Ai Global Market Report 2025

report/quantum-artificial-intelligence-ai-global-market-report

Quantum Machine Learning Global Market Report 2025

report/quantum-machine-learning-global-market-report

Quantum Computing Global Market Report 2025

report/quantum-computing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "