Folsom Foodie Supper Club Debuts With Chef-Led Launch Dinner At Scott's Seafood Roundhouse On October 30

MENAFN - GetNews) Inaugural multi-course menu from Executive Chef Nick Blessing celebrates Northern California flavors with modern, farm-to-fork technique.







FOLSOM, CA - October 29, 2025 - The newly launched Folsom Foodie Supper Club will host its first official event tonight at Scott's Seafood Roundhouse in Historic Folsom-a chef-curated, small-format tasting experience designed to showcase the region's ingredients, makers, and culinary talent. The launch dinner features an original menu by Executive Chef Nick Blessing, whose French- and Italian-trained approach meets modern technique and Sacramento's farm-to-fork ethos.

“From day one we wanted to open with a menu that tells a story about this region-its produce, its kitchens, and the people who bring it all to life,” said Matthew Loughran, founder of Folsom Foodie Supper Club.“Chef Nick's tasting is precisely that: inventive, seasonal, and deeply personal. It's the perfect way to set the tone for the club.”

Launch Night Menu - October 30

Guests will be welcomed with an amuse-bouche, followed by three savory courses, an intermezzo, and a playful dessert finale. The menu:



Amuse-Bouche: Kabocha Butter Mochi Shiso. Pickled Fuyu Persimmon. Chili Crisp

Course One: Scallop & Bone Marrow Dumpling Charred Leek Dashi. White Shoyu. Black Garlic. Truffle

Course Two: Sweet & Sour Beet Poke Yuzu Kosho. Furikake. Li Hing Mui. Pumpkin Seed. Matcha Rice Cracker

Course Three: Tempura Hamachi Kama Hand Rolls Sushi Rice. Nori. Honeynut Sunomono. Ginger-Scallion. Yuzu-Dashi Beurre Blanc. Chili Oil

Intermezzo: Sorbet Dessert: Ube Malasada Candied Ginger. Yuzu Cream. Macadamia Nut Brittle



The tasting highlights bright citrus, clean umami, and textural contrasts-all hallmarks of Chef Blessing's style-and threads Pacific flavors through a Northern California lens. The club partners with host kitchens to accommodate common dietary requests submitted through member profiles in advance.

About Chef Nick Blessing

Chef Nick Blessing found his culinary footing early-learning family recipes at age three beside his mother and stepping into his first professional kitchen at 15 as a dishwasher and prep cook at an Italian fine-dining restaurant in Nevada City. Mentored closely by the executive chef, Blessing was promoted to Sous Chef within a year, an early affirmation of his work ethic and promise.

By 2018, after honing his craft in classic French cuisine, Blessing became Executive Chef at a French fine-dining restaurant in Roseville, earning 3rd place“Best Chef” and 2nd place“Best Restaurant” in Style Magazine during his first year at the helm. Over his 14-year journey, he has helped open four restaurants, deepening his command of operations, leadership, and menu development.

Classically trained in French and Italian techniques, Blessing describes his cuisine as modern, upscale, local farm-to-fork. He is a constant student-experimenting with fermentation, dry aging, and curing-and is now leading the kitchen at the newly opened Scott's Seafood Roundhouse alongside Chef Luis, Sous Chef Robert, and an accomplished team. His launch menu for Folsom Foodie Supper Club highlights precision, playful flavors, and a strong sense of place.

A New Way to Dine in Greater Sacramento

Folsom Foodie Supper Club connects diners directly with the chefs, vintners, brewers, growers, and artisans who shape Northern California's food culture. The club operates on a simple model:



Membership = Access. Members unlock the curated calendar and surprise perks.

Pay Per Event. Choose the experiences that fit your calendar and tastes.

Small Groups, Big Conversation. Limited seats keep the focus on craft and connection. Dietary Profiles. Allergies and restrictions are captured at sign-up and coordinated with host kitchens whenever possible.



“Tonight is the blueprint for what the club is all about,” added Loughran.“Intimate seating, a chef who shares his craft table-side, and a menu you won't find on a standard reservation platform. You show up hungry-and leave full in more ways than one.”

Partnerships and What's Next

The club will continue to rotate venues-restaurants, wineries, farms, and unique spaces-spotlighting the region's breadth. Upcoming calendars will include chef tasting dinners, winery takeovers, seasonal farm dinners, and collaboration pop-ups with local makers. Restaurants and beverage partners interested in hosting a future Supper Club evening are invited to inquire.

Join the Club

Founding Memberships are open with limited spots. To learn more, create a member profile (including any dietary notes), and view upcoming events, visit FolsomFoodie.

About Folsom Foodie Supper Club

Folsom Foodie Supper Club is a members-only dining collective curating chef-led, small-format experiences across Greater Sacramento. Founded by community builder Matthew Loughran, the club brings diners closer to the region's culinary talent through tasting menus, pop-ups, winery nights, and farm dinners-crafted to celebrate flavor, craft, and connection.

Learn more and join: FolsomFoodie