Programmatic Hologram Advertising Market To Reach USD $5.96 Billion By 2029 At 27% CAGR

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Programmatic Hologram Advertising Market?

The size of the programmatic hologram advertising market has expanded substantially in the past few years. The market is projected to rise from $1.80 billion in 2024 to $2.30 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. This surge during the historical period is largely due to the increasing access to high-speed internet and 5G networks, an escalation in investment in experiential advertising, the growing trend of interactive digital signage, the expanded use in retail settings, and the escalating utilization of holography in event advertising.

The market size of programmatic hologram advertising is projected to experience significant expansion in the ensuing years. The market is predicted to escalate to $5.97 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. The projected growth during the forecast period is credited to the escalating demand for immersive experiences, growth in the incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), an upward trend in the adoption of programmatic advertising, enhanced use of visual content in digital advertising, and heightened customer expectations for personalization. Key trends within the forecast period encompass progression in holographic display technologies, incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality, the creation of touchable holographic displays, advancements in programmatic advertising platforms, and the development of real-time data analytics tools.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Programmatic Hologram Advertising Global Market Growth?

The anticipated surge in smartphone usage is considered a powerful catalyst for the advancement of the programmatic hologram advertising market. The term smartphone penetration denotes the proportion of a community owning or employing a smartphone. The easy accessibility of reasonably priced smartphones is fueling the increase in smartphone usage, bringing mobile technology within reach of more individuals. Advanced smartphone usage bolsters programmatic hologram advertising as it broadens the digital environment. Smartphones act as the main conduit for augmented reality (AR) experiences, app-related interplay, and data-induced ad targeting that boosts holographic campaigns. For instance, Ericsson, a telecommunications firm based in Sweden, projected in June 2024 that the count of mobile subscriptions in the region will rise from 1.2 billion in 2023 to 1.3 billion by 2029. Therefore, the boosted smartphone usage propels the expansion of the programmatic hologram advertising market. The escalating consumer need for immersive experiences, which drives market growth due to rising demand for engaging and unforgettable brand interactions, is seen as another catalyst. The term immersive experiences are used to define interactive surroundings that employ virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), or 3D technologies which fully engage users and create a realistic atmosphere. The rising demand for such experiences stems from consumers' yearning for more captivating and lasting interactions. Businesses and entertainment venues are progressively seeking ground-breaking ways to hold and maintain the audience's attention through realistic, interactive content. Programmatic hologram advertising enhances immersive experiences by providing vibrant, 3D holographic content that deeply involves audiences, crafting visually impressive and interactive interiors that fortify brand memory. For instance, the United States Government Accountability Office revealed in August 2024 that approximately 17 out of 23 civilian agencies reported engagements involving immersive technologies during 2022 and 2023. Out of these, 13 agencies reported tangible benefits from such usage. Therefore, the rising consumer need for immersive experiences propels the expansion of the programmatic hologram advertising market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Programmatic Hologram Advertising Market?

Major players in the Programmatic Hologram Advertising Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Daktronics Inc.

. Vizrt Group

. Appier Group Inc.

. Firefly Inc.

. Hologram Media Network Inc.

. HYPERVSN Ltd.

. Threedium Ltd

. Light Field Lab Inc.

. Rembrand Inc.

. Provision Holding Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Programmatic Hologram Advertising Market?

Prominent business entities in the programmatic hologram advertising market are concentrating on the advancement of innovative solutions like 3D immersive advertising to boost audience involvement and generate visually compelling brand experiences. 3D immersive advertising pertains to a promotional strategy that employs three-dimensional holographic or virtual exhibits for the creation of lifelike, interactive experiences, thus commanding more audience attention compared to conventional 2D commercials. As an illustration, Proto Inc., an American technology firm, partnered with Hologram Media Network in February 2025 to unveil the world's inaugural always-on holographic advertising network, providing non-stop 3D holographic advertisements in actual physical spaces. This innovative model, which is implemented in 30 Simon malls throughout the country, merges digital narrative with brick-and-mortar shopping through interactive, realistic holograms and distinct IP content, thereby improving customer engagement with average view times exceeding those of ordinary video commercials. The main objective is to revolutionize retail media by connecting digital and tangible experiences to create memorable interactions and foster deeper brand connections on a larger scale.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Programmatic Hologram Advertising Market Report?

The programmatic hologram advertising market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Retail, Automotive, Entertainment And Media, Healthcare, Events And Exhibitions, Real Estate, Other Applications

4) By End-users: Enterprises, Advertising Agencies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Holographic Displays, Projectors, Sensors And Cameras

2) By Software: Content Management Software, Analytics And Reporting Software, Ad Delivery Platforms

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Training Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Programmatic Hologram Advertising Industry?

In 2024, North America was identified as the top-performing region in the Programmatic Hologram Advertising Global Market Report 2025. It's also forecasted to continue its growth. Other regions featuring in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

