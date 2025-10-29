BJP's Tripura Base Expands, CM Saha Welcomes Hundreds Of New Members

In a significant development, a total of 487 voters from 125 families officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a joining program organised by the Golaghati Mandal. The new members were warmly welcomed into the party by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, under whose leadership the joining took place. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha expressed happiness over the growing public trust in the BJP and stated that the party's commitment to development and good governance continues to inspire people across Tripura.

Commitment to Janajati Communities

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "We are working with the commitment to ensuring all-around development of all the Janajati communities in the state. In this direction, we have already hiked the honorarium of the Janajati Samajpatis. It is the only BJP that gave due respect to the Maharajas. Inspired by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's development works, the people of Janajati communities are joining us at various parts of the State, and it's an example of their trust in the BJP. Today, addressed the Karyakartas during a joining programme organised by Golaghati mandal at Pekuarjala ADC Village in Sepahijala district, where 487 voters joined the BJP."

Party leaders and local karyakartas extended a heartfelt welcome to all the newcomers, reaffirming that their participation will strengthen the BJP's grassroots presence in the region.

CM Warns Against Divisive Politics

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said that his government is providing adequate funds for development in Janajati (Tribal communities) areas and giving priority to providing various facilities; however, despite these efforts, contradictory statements are being made to mislead the Janajati community. Dr. Saha said that everyone must be careful of those who promote the politics of division between castes and tribes, and must work together to strengthen the message of building "Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura". CM Saha said this at a joining program organised by the BJP Tripura Pradesh in Simna today, where he welcomed 1,406 voters from 375 families."

Citing National Leadership and Inclusivity

While addressing the gathering, Tripura Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda always "emphasise that nothing will happen without the development of the Janajatis. They are truly working for the development of the Janajatis. Droupadi Murmu, a representative of the Janajati section, has been entrusted with the responsibility of the President."

After Tripura became a full-fledged state, we had never heard of a Governor from Tripura until now. And Jishnu Debbarma, a member of the royal family, has been appointed as the Governor of a big state like Telangana. In Tripura, we are united as one nation. However, a section is trying to create division among us. But the BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and both the government and the party are working in that direction," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)