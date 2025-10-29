Rocket Propellant Additives Market To Exceed US $4.32 Billion By 2029, With 8% CAGR: The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Rocket Propellant Additives Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for rocket propellant additives has manifested substantial growth in the past few years. The industry is predicted to expand from a value of $2.93 billion in 2024, reaching $3.18 billion in 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.4%. The previous growth can be credited to factors such as increasing military budgets, a surge in demand for intercontinental ballistic missiles, escalation in satellite deployment initiatives, intensification of space race rivalry, and growing apprehensions regarding propellant sustainability and storage duration.

The size of the rocket propellant additives market is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $4.32 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the projected period is driven by factors like the emerging trend of reusable launch vehicles, augmentation in private space expeditions and commercial satellite launches, increasing emphasis on green and eco-friendly propellants, expansion in space exploration endeavors, and enhanced investment in hypersonic missile technology. Future trends include the progression towards environmentally friendly formulations, innovation in nano-additive technology, increased partnership between defense organizations and private aerospace companies, dedication towards additive performance in extreme environments, and the incorporation of AI and simulation techniques in additive creation.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Rocket Propellant Additives Market?

There is an expectation for the rocket propellant additives market to expand because of the growing number of satellite launches. When rockets or other launch vehicles are used to put satellites into earth's orbit, it is referred to as satellite launches. This increase is primarily due to the rising need for communication, as more satellites are required to maintain internet coverage, mobile networks, and data transmission services. Rocket propellant additives serve to boost satellite functionality by augmenting rocket fuel efficiency, stability, and thrust. This not only results in more accurate and reliable satellite launches, but also decreases launch costs, lengthens mission durations, and facilitates the introduction of advanced communication, navigation, and observation technologies. For example, in September 2022, the Government Accountability Office, a government agency based in the US, reported that as of spring 2022, there were around 5,500 active satellites in orbit, with forecasts suggesting that up to an additional 58,000 could be launched by 2030. Therefore, the burgeoning number of satellite launches is fuelling the growth of the rocket propellant additives market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Rocket Propellant Additives Market?

Major players in the Rocket Propellant Additives Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Evonik Industries AG

. Rheinmetall AG

. ArianeGroup SAS

. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

. NOF Corporation

. Afton Chemical Corporation

. Roketsan A.Ş.

. Anduril Industries Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Rocket Propellant Additives Industry?

Leading companies in the rocket propellant additives market are concentrating on tactical financial planning to increase the production of high-performance solid rocket engines and advanced energetic materials. This strategic expenditure is fueling the growth of the rocket propellant additives market by increasing funding for research and development, enabling manufacturers to create more innovative and efficient propellant formulae and production methods, quickening the adoption of revolutionary technologies like additive manufacturing and 3D printing, enhancing the performance, dependability, and safety of solid rocket motors, and ramping up production capability to cater to the growing global defense and aerospace needs. For instance, X-Bow Systems, an American aerospace and defense firm, collaborated with the US Army in August 2025 and invested $13.9M to design and experiment with advanced solid rocket motors for the GMLRS. The goal of this investment is to utilize high-performance propellant additives to bolster and diversify the U.S. SRM supply chain, set up a reliable alternative production source, increase the efficiency, uniformity, and overall performance of missile systems, diminish production holdups, boost the safety and handling of energetic materials, and revamp propellant formulations to meet changing defense requirements and future operational demands.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Rocket Propellant Additives Market Segments

The rocket propellant additives market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Metallic Additives, Non-Metallic Additives

2) By Propellant Type: Solid Propellant, Liquid Propellant, Hybrid Propellant

3) By Application: Military And Defense, Space Exploration, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Metallic Additives: Aluminum, Magnesium, Beryllium, Titanium, Zirconium

2) By Non-Metallic Additives: Oxides, Carbon-Based Materials, Sulfur Compounds, Chlorinated Compounds, Plasticizers

Which Regions Are Dominating The Rocket Propellant Additives Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led in the global market for rocket propellant additives, as per the Rocket Propellant Additives Global Market Report 2025, and it's expected growth status is also projected. Furthermore, the report encompasses other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

