Roadside Unit Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) Display Market To Reach $2.82 Billion By 2029 TBRC

Roadside Unit Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Display Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the display market for roadside unit cellular vehicle-to-everything (c-v2x) has witnessed rapid expansion in the recent past. The market will surge from $1.38 billion in 2024 to $1.65 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. This considerable growth during the historical period may be ascribed to broader adoption of connected vehicles, an escalation in investments in intelligent transport systems, increasing government regulations for vehicular safety, higher installation rates of roadside display units, and escalated urbanization and traffic congestion.

The market size of the roadside unit cellular vehicle-to-everything (c-v2x) display is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, projected to reach $2.83 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth within this forecasted timeframe is largely due to the rising demand for smart city infrastructure, an increased need for real-time traffic management, heightened commercial fleet monitoring necessities, a growing emphasis on road safety and pedestrian protection, as well as the proliferating uptake of autonomous and electric vehicles. Crucial trends to watch throughout the forecast period encompass progress in vehicle-to-everything communication technologies, cutting-edge innovations in roadside unit display solutions, incorporation of artificial intelligence and edge computing, the creation of modular and scalable display units, plus advancements in public-private collaborations and joint ventures.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Roadside Unit Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Display Market?

The rise in vehicle ownership is anticipated to stimulate the advancement of the roadside unit cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) display market. Vehicle ownership, pertaining to the lawful possession and responsibility of a vehicle by a person or entity, is escalating mainly due to increasing urbanization and the escalating demand for personal mobility and efficient transportation. The roadside unit C-V2X display enhances vehicle ownership by offering real-time traffic updates, safety measures, and infrastructure data, thereby aiding in informed driving decisions, lowering upkeep costs, and enhancing overall vehicle usage. For example, in April 2024, The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), a UK-based organization that represents the automotive industry, reported that the total quantity of automobiles on UK roads reached a record high of 41.4 million in 2023. This was a result of a 1.6% rise in car ownership, amounting to 35.69 million units. Hence, the growth in vehicle ownership is propelling the expansion of the roadside unit cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) display market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Roadside Unit Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Display Market?

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Roadside Unit Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Display Market?

Leaders in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) display sector in the roadside unit market are pivoting towards technological advancements and automation, such as smart roadside units. These advancements aim to bolster the immediacy of vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, enhance traffic security, and aid large-scale initiatives for connected vehicles. Intelligent roadside units are modern infrastructure elements that facilitate critical data exchanges between vehicles and roadside systems. They are key to applications like the prioritization of emergency vehicles, optimizing traffic signals, and spreading traveler information. To illustrate, in July 2022, Yunex Traffic, a German company specializing in intelligent traffic systems, launched 150 Roadside Unit 2X (RSU2X) roadside units as a component of the Connected Vehicle Program led by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The RSU2X fortifies Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) communications, syncs with CDOT's connected vehicle ecosystem, and features software that prioritizes signals for buses, snowplows, fire trucks, and ambulances. This wide-scale implementation across over 400 interstate miles enhances real-time traffic control and boosts road security.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Roadside Unit Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Display Market Growth

The roadside unit cellular vehicle-to-everything (c-v2x) display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Connectivity: Dedicated Short Range Communication, Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything

3) By Deployment: Urban, Highway, Rural

4) By Application: Traffic Management, Safety, Toll Collection, Infotainment, Other Application Types

5) By End-User: Government, Transportation Authorities, Commercial Fleets, Other End-User Types

1) By Hardware: Antennas, Communication Modules, Sensors, Edge Processors, Display Units, Power Supply Units

2) By Software: Traffic Management Software, Safety And Collision Avoidance Software, Data Analytics And Visualization Software, Network Management Software, Security And Encryption Software

3) By Services: Installation And Commissioning, Maintenance And Support, System Integration, Consulting And Training, Upgrades And Updates

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Roadside Unit Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Display Market By 2025?

In 2024, the primary region in the Roadside Unit Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Display Market was North America. The projection for the fastest-growing region points towards Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

