Govt Spent ₹6.49 Cr On Upkeep Of Properties Outside J&K
Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government informed the legislative Assembly that Rs 6.49 crore have been spent on the maintenance and renovation of properties owned by the Union Territory outside J&K during the 2024–25 fiscal year.
The expenditure covered repair, renovation and upkeep of J&K Houses and other assets in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Haryana.
The government, while responding to a query by a legislator, informed that these properties include prime assets such as J&K House on Prithviraj Road, J&K House at Chanakyapuri, and Kashmir House on King George Avenue in New Delhi.ADVERTISEMENT
Other properties include land at Dwarka, Shalimar Bagh, and a showroom on Baba Kharak Singh Marg housing the Kashmir Government Arts Emporium and J&K Industries Ltd offices.
In Amritsar, the government owns J&K House on Court Road spread over 19 kanals and another 15 kanals of land at Tapai Road that remains under litigation. In Haryana, 1251 kanals and 4 marlas of land at Sirsa are also under dispute. The government also owns a property at Sector 17-A, Chandigarh, which is being developed as a guest house and several properties in Mumbai, including land and a duplex flat at Napen Sea Road and a state guest house in Navi Mumbai.
