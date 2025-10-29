J&K Police Registers 1,342 NDPS Cases Till Sept

Drug Peddlers Property Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Attached in Udhampur

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Police has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling and peddling, registering 1,342 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act till September this year. Of these, 1,305 cases have been challaned, leading to 142 convictions and 197 acquittals, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Crime, Sujit K Singh, said 339 trials were completed during this period, including 12 high-conviction cases.“A total of 215 detentions were invoked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in NDPS Act (PITNDPS). Besides, 222 drug hotspots were identified - 44 of which have been demolished - while 1,350 individuals are under active surveillance,” he added.

Singh said that 67 financial investigations led to the attachment of 81 properties valued at ₹16.64 crore.“Nearly 99 per cent of retail pharmacies across J&K have implemented computerised billing and CCTV surveillance systems to curb illegal sales,” the ADGP informed.

On the operational front, 983 CCTV cameras have been installed across both divisions of the Union Territory, and only 71 Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) cases were pending as of October 6.“A total of 103 backward and forward linkages were established, leading to the arrest of 113 accused persons,” he said, adding that 107 trials in absentia are nearing conclusion, paving the way for declaring absconding offenders as proclaimed.