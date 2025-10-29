BJP Files Complaint Against CM Omar For MCC Violation

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by announcing the commencement of academic work for the proposed National Law University (NLU) at Ompura in Budgam district.

BJP candidate for the Budgam Assembly bypoll, Syed Mohsin, lodged the complaint, alleging that the Chief Minister's remarks made during the ongoing Assembly session were“clearly intended to influence voters” in the Budgam constituency.

A BJP spokesperson said the Chief Minister, while responding to a private member resolution on establishing the NLU in Jammu and Kashmir, announced that the university would begin academic work in April next year from rented accommodation at Ompura, Budgam.

“The announcement made from the floor of the Assembly has been widely circulated across media platforms and social networks. It appears to project imminent developmental benefits in Budgam, thereby influencing the electorate,” the spokesperson said.

The BJP's complaint to the ECI cites four grounds - violation of the MCC, undue influence under Section 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, misuse of official platform, and immediate electoral impact due to the statement's circulation.

The complaint argued that the Model Code of Conduct explicitly prohibits announcements of new projects or promises during the election period. It further stated that making such an announcement from the Assembly - an official platform - compromised the neutrality of the electoral process.