J & K Govt Allots Land To 511 Landless Families

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government has allotted five marlas of land each to 511 landless families across the Union Territory to help them build houses under a government housing initiative.

In a written reply tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the government said that 234 beneficiaries in the Kashmir division and 277 in the Jammu division were provided land free of cost.

Bandipora district recorded the highest number of beneficiaries with 109 allotments, followed by Baramulla with 61 and Anantnag with 30. In the Jammu division, Doda topped the list with 68 allotments, followed by Kishtwar (55) and Rajouri (48). The government clarified that no beneficiaries were recorded in Shopian, Budgam, or Ramban districts.

The reply also revealed that 2,568 applications were rejected for not meeting eligibility criteria. Rajouri district reported the highest number of rejections at 1,245, followed by Anantnag (286), Ramban (162) and Udhampur (146).

“The applications were rejected on grounds such as ineligibility, existing ownership of residential land, residence in forest or Rakhs and Farms areas, or possession of more than five marlas of land,” the government statement said.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Department informed the House that over 21,000 kanals of land have been delineated in the Jammu division under the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010. However, no such delineation has been carried out yet in the Kashmir division.

Responding to a query by MLA Rajiv Jasrotia, the department said the delineation and demarcation process began after the issuance of SRO-456 on October 25, 2017, aimed at preventing disputes over water sources and watercourses.