WBEC-West WBE Mellissa Tong Honored With The Fueling Emerging Entrepreneur Award

MENAFN - GetNews) The Women's Business Enterprise Council-West (WBEC-West) proudly congratulates Mellissa Tong, Founder and Chief Storyteller of DuckPunk Productions, Inc., on being named a recipient of the Fueling Emerging Entrepreneur Award - a national recognition celebrating innovative business leaders shaping the future of entrepreneurship.







The Fueling Emerging Entrepreneur Award honors visionary business owners who demonstrate creativity, resilience, and leadership while driving growth and positive impact within their industries and communities. Mellissa's company, DuckPunk Productions, Inc., has built a powerful reputation for helping brands tell authentic, emotionally engaging stories that resonate and convert.

“Mellissa embodies the spirit of a true woman entrepreneur - bold, innovative, and committed to creating meaningful impact through storytelling,” said Dr. Pamela Williamson, President and CEO of WBEC-West.“Her recognition through this award shines a spotlight on the caliber of WBEs in our network and the incredible influence women-owned businesses have on the national business landscape.”

As a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through WBEC-West, DuckPunk Productions, Inc. exemplifies how certification can expand access to corporate supply chains, strategic partnerships, and visibility on a national scale.

“Being part of the WBEC-West network has been transformational,” said Mellissa Tong.“It's not just about certification - it's about community, collaboration, and empowerment. This award fuels my mission to help others harness the power of storytelling to grow their businesses and inspire change.”

WBEC-West extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mellissa Tong and DuckPunk Productions, Inc. for this outstanding accomplishment and continued excellence in storytelling, leadership, and business innovation.

About DuckPunk Productions, Inc. DuckPunk is an award-winning storyselling agency and content production company based in Los Angeles, specializing in brand storytelling, TV commercials, and digital campaigns that connect with audiences emotionally and drive measurable results.

About WBEC-West:

WBEC-West, the Women's Business Enterprise Council-West, is committed to driving growth, fostering equity, and inspiring innovation among women-owned businesses across the Western United States. Through its comprehensive certification, education, and advocacy efforts, WBEC-West empowers women entrepreneurs to connect with major corporations, government agencies, and organizations looking to diversify their supply chains.

As a proud Regional Partner Organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), WBEC-West supports a dynamic network of women-owned businesses in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Hawaii, and beyond. Its initiatives are designed to remove barriers and create opportunities for women entrepreneurs, offering access to invaluable resources, tailored educational programs, and high-impact networking events.

From certification workshops and leadership development programs to innovative offerings like the virtual Supplier Center of Excellence, WBEC-West is dedicated to equipping women-owned businesses with the tools and strategies needed to scale and succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

For more information about WBEC-West and its initiatives, visit .