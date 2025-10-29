Quantum-Sensor Navigation Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Quantum-Sensor Navigation Market?

The market size for quantum-sensor navigation has seen a significant rise in the recent past. From being valued at $0.72 billion in 2024, it is expected to expand to $0.89 billion in 2025, with a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. This considerable growth during the historic period is mainly due to factors such as an increased focus on maintaining national security, a growing dependence on sturdy navigation systems, a surge in worldwide maritime trade activities, the escalating application of quantum research in academic fields, and an uptick in exploration missions backed by the government.

The market size for quantum-sensor navigation is predicted to undergo significant expansion in the coming years. Its value is projected to reach $2.03 billion in 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period encompass enhanced adoption in unmanned systems, escalating demand for protected military navigation systems and increased interest in deep-sea exploration initiatives. Additional elements contributing to the growth include a greater emphasis on space-focused missions and the necessity for precise positioning in the domain of smart transportation. Key trends for this period involve advancements in miniaturization of quantum sensors, evolution of hybrid navigation systems, creativity in the domain of portable quantum devices, improvements in commercial maritime applications and progress in the field of quantum-enabled aerospace solutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Quantum-Sensor Navigation Market?

The quantum-sensor navigation market is poised for growth due to the increasing use of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These drones can be autonomously operated or remotely controlled, serving various purposes such as surveillance, delivery, agriculture, and photography. Technological advancements have contributed to the rise in drone usage by making them more affordable and efficient for numerous industrial and business applications. Quantum-sensor navigation improves the functionality of drones by providing extremely accurate positioning and navigation that doesn't rely on the global positioning system (GPS). This lets drones operate accurately in environments where GPS is either denied or challenging, such as indoors, underground, or densely built-up areas. As an illustration, the UK Ministry of Defence announced in June 2025 that the UK is pouring a record investment of $477.74 million (£350 million) to amplify the drone supply in Ukraine, with a goal to increase the number from 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000. Hence, the escalation in drone deployment is accelerating the growth of the quantum-sensor navigation market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Quantum-Sensor Navigation Market?

Major players in the Quantum-Sensor Navigation Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Honeywell International Incorporated

. Thales Group

. Keysight Technologies

. Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

. Exail

. Teledyne e2v Ltd.

. Mesa Quantum Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Quantum-Sensor Navigation Industry?

Leading businesses in the quantum-sensor navigation sector are prioritizing the progression of technology, such as the field-tested quantum navigation systems, to improve positioning accuracy, reliability and performance even in settings where GPS is inaccessible. These field-tested systems, which employ quantum technology such as quantum accelerometers or sensors, have been fundamentally validated in actual environmental settings to confirm their precision, dependability, and effectiveness outside a lab environment. For example, in April 2025, an Australia-based software firm, Q-CTRL PTY LTD., introduced a compact quantum navigation system called Ironstone Opal. This system boosts the stability, performance, and trustworthiness of quantum technologies. Uniquely designed to offer accurate positioning without the need for GPS, it utilizes high-tech quantum sensors combined with AI-imbued software. Ironstone Opal offers a staggering 50 times more accuracy than conventional GPS backup systems and is fully passive, not affected by jamming, and hidden, making it suitable for environments where GPS is not usable. Its main objective is to facilitate secure and resilient navigation for autonomous cars, aircraft, and defense platforms, guaranteeing mission accomplishment even when GPS signals are either not available or have been sabotaged.

What Segments Are Covered In The Quantum-Sensor Navigation Market Report?

The quantum-sensor navigation market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Sensors, Control Systems, Software, Other Components

2) By Technology: Cold Atom, Nv-Center, Optical Atomic Clocks, Other Technologies

3) By Platform: Airborne, Land, Naval, Space

4) By Application: Aerospace And Defense, Marine, Automotive, Industrial, Other Applications

5) By End User: Commercial, Military, Research, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sensors: Quantum Accelerometers, Quantum Gyroscopes, Gravimeters

2) By Control Systems: Inertial Navigation Control Units, Sensor Fusion Systems, Feedback And Stabilization Systems

3) By Software: Navigation Algorithms, Simulation And Modeling Software, Data Processing And Analytics

4) By Other Components: Signal Processing Units, Power Management Systems, Communication Modules

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Quantum-Sensor Navigation Market?

The Quantum-Sensor Navigation Global Market Report 2025 indicated that North America topped the list in terms of the size of its market in 2024. Moreover, it is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest growth during the projected period. The report comprehensively covers several geographical regions, which include: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

