ABQ TV Mount Transforms Home Entertainment Across New Mexico With Professional TV Mounting And Home-Theater Installations

ABQ TV Mount, a locally owned and highly rated TV installation company, is setting new standards for home entertainment enhancement across New Mexico. Renowned for its expert craftsmanship, precision, and customer-first approach, ABQ TV Mount specializes in professional TV mounting, wire concealment, and complete home-theater installations for both residential and commercial clients.

From Santa Fe to Socorro, Grants to Tijeras, and beyond, the company has become Albuquerque's trusted name for creating sleek, safe, and perfectly aligned entertainment spaces. Whether it's a single flat-screen setup or a full cinematic environment, ABQ TV Mount combines technical expertise with design awareness to deliver installations that elevate how people watch, listen, and connect at home.

Setting the Standard for Professional TV Mounting

Every installation completed by ABQ TV Mount reflects a balance of precision, safety, and aesthetics. The company's skilled technicians are trained to handle a variety of wall surfaces, bracket types, and cable systems - ensuring each mounted TV not only looks great but is secure and optimized for the best viewing angles.

Homeowners and businesses rely on ABQ TV Mount for a range of services, including:



Residential and commercial TV mounting

Wall-mounted TV setup and alignment

Soundbar and speaker installation

Complete home-cinema systems Wire concealment and cable organization



By prioritizing clean, professional finishes and hidden wiring, the company ensures that customers enjoy a clutter-free, modern entertainment experience that seamlessly integrates with any interior design.

Local Expertise With Statewide Reach

Founded and operated in Albuquerque, ABQ TV Mount takes pride in being locally owned, fully insured, and five-star rated on Google. The company's consistent stream of positive reviews highlights its reputation for punctuality, professionalism, and top-tier workmanship.

Unlike large franchise competitors, ABQ TV Mount brings a personalized touch to every project. Each technician takes the time to assess the customer's specific space, wall structure, and viewing needs before installation. This approach ensures that every TV is securely mounted and perfectly positioned - whether in a cozy living room, a corporate boardroom, or a commercial lounge.

The company's main office, located at 1209 Mountain Rd Pl NE, Suite 6000, Albuquerque, NM, serves as a central hub for statewide operations. ABQ TV Mount offers same-day service options and affordable pricing, making professional installation accessible to households and businesses throughout New Mexico.

Elevating Home Value and Comfort

Beyond aesthetics, ABQ TV Mount's work adds tangible value to properties. A professionally mounted TV not only enhances viewing comfort but also contributes to a clean, organized space that appeals to modern homeowners.

“People are investing more time and energy into their living spaces,” said Jeff, spokesperson for ABQ TV Mount.“A well-mounted TV or integrated home-theater system transforms how families experience entertainment. Our mission is to help customers create spaces that look beautiful, function flawlessly, and feel like home.”

This focus on craftsmanship, affordability, and reliability has made ABQ TV Mount a go-to service provider for homeowners, renters, and business owners alike. From first-time home buyers setting up their dream living rooms to commercial clients upgrading their office displays, the company's tailored solutions meet a wide range of needs.

A Trusted Partner for Every Home

In a world where technology evolves rapidly, ABQ TV Mount helps customers stay ahead by integrating the latest tools, brackets, and sound systems into functional, stylish setups. The company's technicians handle complex installations involving multiple screens, soundbars, and hidden cabling - all while maintaining a clean and minimal aesthetic.

Each project begins with a consultation and ends only after the customer is fully satisfied. The team ensures every detail is correct, from cable management to mounting height, delivering results that combine technical precision with visual harmony.

“Our clients appreciate that we don't just hang a TV - we create a complete experience,” added Jeff.“From the first call to the final inspection, our focus is on doing the job right, safely, and beautifully.”

About ABQ TV Mount

ABQ TV Mount is New Mexico's trusted leader in TV mounting, home-theater installation, wire concealment, and sound system setup. Locally owned and fully insured, the company proudly serves residential and commercial clients throughout the state. Known for fast response times, affordable pricing, and professional craftsmanship, ABQ TV Mount helps customers enhance their living and entertainment spaces with precision and style.