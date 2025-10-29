Landbase Releases New Content Cluster On Natural Language Targeting In GTM

MENAFN - GetNews) Discover how Landbase's GTM-2 Omni uses natural language targeting and AI qualification to help GTM teams find and engage ideal customers faster.

San Francisco, CA - October 29, 2025 - Landbase, the agentic AI company transforming how businesses go-to-market (GTM), today announced the release of a new content cluster focused on Natural Language Targeting, designed to help GTM leaders understand, evaluate, and operationalize how AI systems are redefining audience discovery, buyer qualification, and campaign activation through natural language.

This new cluster explores how the next generation of GTM models-led by Landbase's GTM-2 Omni-enables teams to identify, qualify, and engage ideal customers simply by describing them in plain English. Each article provides strategic and technical context for how natural language targeting is reshaping the landscape of B2B marketing and sales automation.

Key Insights and Benefits of the Natural Language Targeting Cluster

Revolutionizing Audience Discovery – The series showcases how AI models now interpret natural language prompts to build complete target lists, expanding ideal customer profiles into thousands of qualified prospects in minutes.

Precision Through AI Qualification – Each blog explains how reinforcement learning and natural language understanding allow systems to go beyond static filters-automatically qualifying prospects using context, behavior, and signal-based reasoning.

Unified Targeting and Messaging – GTM-2 Omni merges conversational input, audience intelligence, and omni-channel messaging within one model, streamlining how companies plan and execute their campaigns.

Market Context and Emerging Trends – The cluster situates natural language targeting within the broader GTM evolution toward agentic execution, adaptive personalization, and self-learning data models.

Each article is internally linked within the Landbase ecosystem to strengthen topical authority, improve search relevance, and give GTM teams a research-backed framework for evaluating AI-driven targeting systems.

Powered by GTM-2 Omni

The cluster coincides with the launch of GTM-2 Omni, Landbase's next-generation model for targeting and messaging. GTM-2 integrates the proven capabilities of GTM-1 Omni with breakthrough advances in natural language targeting and AI qualification to help companies find and engage their next customer with unprecedented precision.

“You shouldn't need a PhD to grow your business-The GTM-2 Omni makes enterprise-grade targeting and messaging accessible to everyone,” said Daniel Saks, Co-Founder and CEO of Landbase.“AI should simplify GTM, not make it harder. With Landbase, finding your next customer is as easy as chatting with AI.”

Developed by the Applied AI Lab led by Chief Data Scientist Hua Gao, a Stanford Ph.D. and co-founder of EverString, GTM-2 leverages reinforcement learning, natural language understanding, and 30,000+ proprietary signals to deliver precision list building and omni-channel activation at scale.

About Landbase

Landbase is the world's first Agentic AI platform purpose-built for go-to-market. Powered by GTM-2 Omni, a proprietary multi-agent system trained on billions of GTM data points, Landbase automates audience discovery, AI qualification, and omni-channel messaging in one unified model. By combining natural language targeting, campaign execution, and deal prioritization, Landbase helps companies find their next customer faster and with greater accuracy.

The company, headquartered in San Francisco, serves over 150 customers across cybersecurity, SaaS, financial services, and more. Backed by $30M in funding led by Sound Ventures, Landbase is defining the future of AI-powered GTM automation.