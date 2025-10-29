Amerigo Scientific Launches Surface Functionalized Fluorescent Nanodiamonds, Multiple Sizes Available

MENAFN - GetNews) Amerigo Scientific introduces the surface-functionalized fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs) featuring multiple particle sizes and custom functionalization.

New York, USA - October 29, 2025 - As a distributor committed to providing vital products and services to biomedical and life science communities, Amerigo Scientific introduces the surface-functionalized fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs). This extensive range of products, featuring multiple particle sizes and custom functionalization, is in answer to the changing needs from biophysics, cell biology, and quantum technology research.

At the core of this new product are the nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers within the diamond lattice that produce stable red to near-infrared fluorescence without photobleaching or blinking, a significant advance over traditional dyes and quantum dots. The nanodiamonds themselves are highly biocompatible and particularly suitable for long-term cell experiments.

"The introduction of these functionalized nanodiamonds empowers scientists with a versatile and robust tool for discovery," said a senior representative for Amerigo Scientific. "Their infinite photostability allows for observation of biological processes over unprecedented durations, which can be pivotal in live cell imaging and tracking."

The newly launched FNDs are characterized by their superior performance and flexibility. Key features include:

. Infinite Photostability: Suitable for long-term observation and tracking without signal degradation.

. Biocompatibility: Ideal for both in vivo and in vitro applications.

. Surface Functionalization: Available with hydroxyl groups or pre-conjugated with antibodies for easy biomolecular attachment.

. Magnetically Modulated Fluorescence: The NV centers' fluorescence can be modulated, enabling techniques to eliminate background noise and significantly enhance the signal-to-noise ratio for superior imaging clarity.

The table below summarizes the available product options:

Product Description Particle Size NV Center Concentration Key Functionalization

Hydroxylated Red Fluorescent Nanodiamond 40-100 nm 1-3ppm Hydroxyl Group

Hydrogenated Red Fluorescent Nanodiamonds 50-100nm 2~3 ppm Hydrogen

Other Functionalized Red Fluorescent Nanodiamonds 10-140 nm ~3 ppm Octadecane or Polyglycerol

The launch of these functionalized FNDs opens up possibilities across a wide range of advanced applications:

. Bioimaging and Cell Tracking: Serving as photostable labels for fluorescent, multiphoton, and super-resolution microscopy, allowing scientists to track cells and observe biological processes in real-time.

. Biosensing: The magneto-optical properties of the NV centers are highly sensitive to the environment, making them promising for sensing magnetic fields, temperature, free radicals, and for use in clinical diagnostics like lateral flow assays (LFA).

. Quantum Technologies: The electron spin of the NV centers can be manipulated and read optically, which is a fundamental requirement for developing quantum sensors and quantum computing platforms.

The suite of surface-functionalized fluorescent nanodiamonds is available immediately through Amerigo Scientific's nanodiamonds shop. Customers can access detailed technical data sheets and request custom orders.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service.