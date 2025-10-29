MENAFN - GetNews) In China's practical implementation, the development speed of AI wealth management is remarkable. The international wealth management institution AMCAP Group believes that currently, the proportion of large model implementation cases in the financial industry is the highest. According to statistical analysis by AMCAP Group, from 2024 to mid-2025, the proportion of large model implementation cases in the financial sector will reach 37.25%. Banks, securities firms, and insurance companies are all accelerating their layouts.







AMCAP Group believes that China's ability to rapidly advance the application of AI wealth management in a short time is mainly due to strong policy support, scenario-driven advantages, a large and diverse user base, and a rich application ecosystem, providing fertile ground for AI applications.

As a wealth management institution that highly values technological innovation, AMCAP Group actively embraces the innovative opportunities brought by AI technology transformation. Leveraging its deep technical accumulation and keen insights into customer needs, it has launched the conversational AI wealth management system "AI Parameter Wealth Management" globally. AMCAP Group states that AI Parameter Wealth Management is a new financial tool built using cutting-edge AI technology, providing investors with a more convenient and intelligent online wealth management service experience. Currently, online wealth management, with its convenience and efficiency, has become an indispensable part of many investors' daily investment activities.







AMCAP Group states: AI wealth management is at a critical stage of transformation from tools to partners and from shallow applications to deep integration. Policy support and rich application scenarios provide strong driving forces for the implementation of AI wealth management in China. It aims to demonstrate stronger cognitive abilities in investment research, asset allocation, and risk management, becoming a trusted partner for users. To align with the characteristics of the Chinese market, AMCAP Group will deeply integrate fintech, not stopping at superficial applications but combining them with the business processes of financial institutions and user decision-making habits. The investment philosophy is embodied in the concept of "prioritizing win rates." This philosophy differs from traditional investment norms that seek to cover all investment opportunities to achieve higher accuracy.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.