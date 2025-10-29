MENAFN - GetNews)



Valencia, Spain - As international business activity in Spain continues to grow, Delaguía & Luzón has reinforced its position as a trusted legal partner for corporations, entrepreneurs, and families operating across borders.

With a multilingual team of attorneys, economists, and auditors, the firm supports clients from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other markets, combining local insight with global understanding.

Legal counsel is offered in English, French, Spanish, and Russian, allowing clients to communicate seamlessly while ensuring accuracy in every stage of legal representation. This multilingual approach has established Delaguía y Luzón as a key connector between Spanish institutions and international clients seeking clarity in complex legal matters.

Broad legal and financial specializations

Corporate, Tax, and Business Advisory

Delaguía & Luzón provides strategic counsel in corporate and commercial law, including entity formation, cross-border M&A, and shareholders' agreements.

The firm assists both multinational and mid-sized companies with governance structures and due diligence to ensure compliance with Spanish and international regulations.

Its international tax and audit division supports businesses with cross-border structuring, permanent establishment analysis, transfer pricing, and application of double taxation treaties. The firm's auditors and economists emphasize transparency in reporting and compliance, helping global investors make informed financial decisions.

Real Estate, Labor, and Immigration Services

The real estate department advises on property acquisitions, asset and share deals, and notarial closings, managing all legal and tax components of transactions.

Clients benefit from local representation supported by international experience, ensuring each investment aligns with Spanish property law and fiscal obligations.

Delaguía & Luzón also provides expertise in labor and employment law, assisting with executive contracts, workforce regularization, and international relocations.

Its immigration team delivers personalized guidance on residency and visa processes for professionals and families relocating to Spain.

The firm has developed significant experience in advising U.S. citizens moving to Spain, offering end-to-end support on investor and highly qualified professional permits, family reunification, and fiscal registration.

Civil, Family, and Criminal Law Expertise

Beyond business matters, Delaguía & Luzón advises on civil, family, and economic crime defense cases. Services include inheritance planning, marital settlements, and cross-border family law, always underpinned by discretion, empathy, and professional integrity.

Human oversight in the age of AI

The recent Deloitte AI scandal in Australia highlighted the risks of overreliance on automated systems without proper human oversight. Delaguía & Luzón maintains a strong belief that technology must enhance, not replace, human expertise.

Every legal document, translation, and review is handled with human precision, ethical consideration, and contextual understanding, ensuring full accountability and client trust.

Commitment to clarity and long-term value

As international regulations evolve, Delaguía & Luzón continues to invest in technology, professional development, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Its client-centered model focuses on transparency, consistent communication, and strategies that encourage sustainable growth.

The firm's blend of global reach and ethical commitment defines its leadership within Spain's competitive legal sector. From its offices in Valencia, Delaguía & Luzón remains committed to helping international companies and individuals achieve their goals securely and confidently.

