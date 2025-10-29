940 Roofing & Construction Expands Services To Serve North Texas Communities

MENAFN - GetNews) 940 Roofing & Construction, a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing and construction services, is proud to announce expanded service offerings and continued commitment to delivering high-quality craftsmanship and customer care throughout North Texas.

Founded on integrity, transparency, and reliability, 940 Roofing & Construction has built a strong reputation for excellence in roofing, storm restoration, and general contracting. With a team of professionals and years of experience, the company has become a trusted name for homeowners and businesses seeking durable, cost-effective roofing and construction solutions throughout Wichita Falls.

“Our mission has always been to protect and enhance what matters most to our clients – their homes, businesses, and peace of mind,” says Cole Havins, Owner of 940 Roofing & Construction.“With our expanded capabilities and growing team, we're better positioned than ever to serve our communities with the highest level of care.”

The company's services include:

- Residential & Commercial Roof Installation and Repair

- Storm Damage Assessment & Insurance Claim Assistance

- Gutter Installation & Siding Services

- General Construction and Renovations including Metal Buildings

With headquarters in Wichita Falls, 940 Roofing & Construction proudly serves the western side of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding counties. The team remains committed to giving back, actively participating in local community projects to help benefit the Wichita Falls community

For more information about 940 Roofing & Construction or to request a free inspection, visit or call (940) 766-3464