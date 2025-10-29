Peyton Murphy Calls For Renewed Trust And Community Engagement In The Justice System

MENAFN - GetNews)



Peyton Murphy, Baton Rouge, LA. The Baton Rouge attorney encourages citizens to take small, consistent steps toward fairness and civic accountability

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - October 29, 2025 - Veteran trial lawyer Peyton Murphy, founder of Murphy Law Firm, is urging greater community engagement and public trust in the justice system following his recent feature interview,“Peyton Murphy on Leadership, Law, and Lessons Learned.” Drawing from nearly three decades of courtroom experience, Murphy says rebuilding confidence in law and local institutions begins with individuals taking action in their own communities.

“For me, success is about building trust-whether that's with clients, colleagues, or even myself,” Murphy said.“You don't have to change the whole system overnight. Start by showing up, helping someone, and doing the right thing even when no one's watching.”

Murphy, who has practiced law since 1993 and earned record-breaking verdicts in Louisiana courts, believes genuine progress in justice and safety comes from consistency and empathy-not just legislation. According to a 2024 Gallup survey, only 42% of Americans express confidence in the legal system, a decline of more than 15% from a decade ago. Murphy says lawyers and citizens alike share responsibility for reversing that trend.

“Common sense, patience, and the ability to listen go a long way,” he added.“Most of law isn't about sounding smart-it's about understanding people.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Murphy and his firm distributed over 67,000 protective masks, 100 gallons of hand sanitizer, and thousands of meals to families and healthcare workers across Louisiana. He continues to support charities including HOPE Ministries and the American Cancer Society, demonstrating that advocacy extends beyond the courtroom.

Murphy believes that simple, local actions can help strengthen both community and confidence.

“When people see fairness and compassion in their own neighborhoods, it changes how they see the justice system as a whole,” he said.

Why It Matters



Only 13% of Americans say the justice system treats everyone equally, according to Pew Research (2023).

Communities with active civic engagement show 25% higher trust in local institutions (Harvard Kennedy School, 2022). Small acts-volunteering, mentoring, donating, or even listening-can significantly improve public perception of fairness.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Peyton Murphy

Peyton Murphy is an attorney and the founder of Murphy Law Firm in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since 1993, he has represented clients across the United States in personal injury and wrongful death cases, earning record verdicts and a reputation for integrity, preparation, and perseverance. A graduate of Louisiana State University and Tulane Law School, Murphy is known for his community leadership, hands-on advocacy, and commitment to fairness. Outside of law, he is an avid golfer, bow hunter, and father of three daughters.

Learn more about Peyton Murphy's work and community initiatives at murphylawfirm.

Contact:

...