Synergy (NASDAQ: SNYR) CEO Jack Ross At NASDAQ Discusses Focusfactor® Beverage Production, Rollout, And Expansion Watch Now! More Stocks Inside

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR), a leading consumer health and wellness company, announced continued momentum for its flagship brand FOCUSfactor® following several key milestones and retail expansions across North America, UK, UAE, Turkey and Latin America.

Appearing at NASDAQ MarketSite, CEO Jack Ross discussed Synergy CHC Corp.'s accelerating rollout of FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy ready-to-drink beverages within the rapidly expanding $100 billion-plus functional beverage market. The new line complements the brand's clinically studied FOCUSfactor® supplements-formulated to enhance focus, memory, and cognitive clarity-while positioning the company for substantial revenue growth. Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) currently projects approximately $40 million in revenue for 2025, marking ten consecutive profitable quarters as it scales production and retail distribution. Watch here now. Watch Entire Interview Now.

Synergy's latest expansion adds distribution through Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), Wakefern's ShopRite Ltd. (OTC: SRHGF), and PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) -broadening availability across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. In Canada, Fortinos, part of the Loblaw Companies (TSX: L) family, will introduce the beverages, while Pilot Flying J, a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B | TSX: BRK) company, is expanding the line to 56 travel centers nationwide.

This follows FOCUSfactor's recognition as the #1 Pharmacist-Recommended OTC Memory Supplement for 2025–2026 by Pharmacy Times and a new distribution alliance with Atlantic Importing Company to grow retail reach across Southern New England.

With distribution spanning Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), BJ's (NYSE: BJ), and Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) -alongside new retail wins and expanding e-commerce momentum- Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) is positioned for substantial sales growth through 2026. Analysts anticipate strong upside potential as the company captures market share in nootropics, cognitive supplements, and clean-energy beverages, sectors expected to maintain double-digit growth through the decade.

As Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) continues to blend science, wellness, and innovation, the company stands out as a compelling story in the consumer health and functional beverage markets, appealing to both long-term investors and health-conscious consumers.

