Wally's Whimsical Adventures Continue In“Tail Tale Too”: A Heartfelt, Humorous Journey Of Imagination And Growth

Atmosphere Press is thrilled to announce the release of Tail Tale Too, the delightful sequel to A Tail Tale (January 7, 2025). Written by award-winning author Christine Kessides and illustrated by Sarah Gledhill, this enchanting picture book once again brings young readers into the imaginative world of Wally and his witty snake sidekick, Snoo.

In Tail Tale Too, Wally is back, tackling life's everyday challenges with even more curiosity, creativity, and a touch of magical mischief. Whether he's conquering chores or camping in the great outdoors, Wally calls upon the mysterious Tailor for a new animal tail to help him along. But each whimsical tail comes with an unexpected twist, reminding Wally, and young readers, that some of life's best lessons come from doing things the human way.

The book continues the charming and meaningful storytelling that made A Tail Tale a family favorite. Tail Tale Too captures the humor and heart of growing up, weaving together clever adventures with tender life lessons about friendship, resilience, and self-acceptance.

Early reviewers have praised Tail Tale Too for its blend of fun and wisdom. According to Literary Titan,“The writing is clear and rhythmic, with just the right balance of silly and sweet. Wally feels like a real kid, not just a lesson-delivery system.” BookLife calls it a“delightful story of a boy and his snake [that] wins hearts and laughs,” while Readers Favorite notes,“As Wally and Snoo navigate comical encounters, they learn valuable lessons about friendship, trial and error, and thoughtful choices.” Kirkus Reviews adds,“Each episode in this charming tale about the dangers of taking shortcuts is instructive and entertaining.”

Winner of the Creative Child 2025 Book of the Year Award and the Literary Titan 2025 Gold Book Award, Tail Tale Too is already being recognized as a standout children's title. The Tail Tale series, with its clever wordplay and whimsical illustrations by Sarah Gledhill, uniquely portrays a snake as a sympathetic and wise friend, a rare and refreshing twist in Western children's literature.

Tail Tale Too is available in hardcover and Kindle formats from major online booksellers. Target ages are 3 to 9 years. ISBN 979-8891326569.

To experience the magic firsthand, watch the official book trailer on YouTube:

About the Author

Christine Kessides first imagined Wally's world as a student but found new inspiration years later through the curiosity of her two young grandsons. She is also the author of Magda, Standing (Bold Story Press, 2023), an award-winning young adult historical novel. Her storytelling blends warmth, humor, and heartfelt insight, inviting readers of all ages to explore the value of self-discovery and kindness. Christine lives in Chevy Chase, Maryland, where she continues to write stories that inspire both laughter and reflection.

