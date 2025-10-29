Signal Advance (OTC: SIGL) Unveils Breakthrough AI-Resistant Encryption With Analog Guard®, Backed By IBM (NYSE: IBM) More Stocks Inside

Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC: SIGL ) today announced a new milestone in the evolution of cybersecurity: successful validation of its Analog Guard® encryption platform as resistant to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) decryption models. The breakthrough supports Signal Advance's mission to deliver next-generation, physics-based cybersecurity solutions designed to defend against both AI-driven and quantum-era threats. Listen to CEO Now!

As IBM (NYSE: IBM) recently explained on its Think Blog,“AI is the overarching system. Machine learning is a subset of AI. Deep learning is a subfield of machine learning, and neural networks make up the backbone of deep learning algorithms.” In independent tests, two leading machine-learning models failed to detect any identifiable patterns, keys, or correlations within Analog Guard®-encrypted data-demonstrating complete AI resistance and a prediction accuracy of just 50%, equivalent to random guessing. See Entire News Release.

“Even advanced neural networks couldn't identify which key or message was behind the data,” said Chris Hymel, Ph.D., CEO of Signal Advance.“Analog Guard® represents a fundamental shift-its analog-domain architecture makes it inherently secure from digital and AI-based attacks.”

By replacing conventional math-based encryption with physics-based signal modulation, Analog Guard® removes the predictable structures AI depends on, providing hardware-level protection for government, defense, and industrial systems.

With new patents secured, NSF engagement underway, and expanded AI-resistance testing planned, Signal Advance (OTC: SIGL) is advancing Analog Guard® toward commercialization and strategic partnerships in 2026, positioning itself as an emerging U.S. leader in next-generation cybersecurity innovation.

