Ira Sherman, Joseph Cammarata, Allan M. Siegel, And Stephen Ollar All Receive 2025 Super Lawyers'® Awards

Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, PC is proud to announce that four of their personal injury lawyers in Washington, D.C. have been selected to the esteemed 2025 Super Lawyers list. This annual recognition honors attorneys who have distinguished themselves through professional achievement and peer recognition in their legal fields.







"This recognition reflects not just our individual achievements, but the collaborative strategy of our entire legal team," stated Ira Sherman, partner and one of the four award recipients. "When you have four attorneys from one firm earning Super Lawyer status, it demonstrates the depth of expertise and dedication that defines our practice."

Joseph Cammarata and Allan M. Siegel, partners at the firm, both secured spots on the Washington, D.C. Top 100 list. This marks the seventh consecutive year that both attorneys have achieved this recognition. The Top 100 list specifically highlights an even more elite group of lawyers based on the highest point totals within their geographical area.

The Process for the Prestige

Super Lawyers uses a rigorous selection process that combines peer nominations, independent research, and evaluation by a panel of attorneys in the nominee's field. Around 5% of lawyers in each state earn the award, with around 2.5% of these attorneys who are under 40 or in practice for less than ten years designated "Rising Stars." The selection considers professional accomplishments, peer recognition, and overall reputation within the legal community alongside results and community service. Attorneys can't pay to be featured on these lists-they must earn their place.

These awards are even more valuable because they are peer-driven. In a competitive law field, earning the respect and commendation of your peers is a high achievement. When fellow lawyers who understand the complexities and challenges of legal practice recognize someone as exceptional, it's worth paying attention.

The Super Lawyer awards cover dozens of practice areas, from personal injury and corporate law to family law and criminal defense. They're published once a year in the Super Lawyers magazine and featured in regional publications. Super Lawyers has become one of the most recognized benchmarks for legal excellence in the United States, and the team behind the awards strives to provide comprehensive evaluations for modern recipients.

Four attorneys at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel received 2025 Super Lawyers'® Awards; having multiple lawyers from a single firm named for the awards is an outstanding achievement.

"Having Ira, Joseph, Allan, and Stephen recognized by Super Lawyers this year is a testament to our firm's unwavering commitment to excellence in personal injury representation," said partner Allan Siegel. "This peer recognition validates what our clients have experienced firsthand: that our team goes above and beyond to secure the best possible outcomes for those who have been injured through no fault of their own."

About Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel PC

For over 50 years, Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, PC has been helping injury victims in the Washington, DC area get the compensation they deserve. With their help, victims have received more than $1 billion in cases ranging from car accidents and medical malpractice to brain injuries and wrongful death claims. With more than 120 years of combined experience, their attorneys have built a solid reputation within the courts and among insurance companies-when insurers see this firm's name on a case, they know they're dealing with a strong firm that will go to great lengths while fighting for justice for their clients.

When potential clients need personal injury lawyers in Washington, D.C., Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel PC's team understands that they're working with human beings who are going through something catastrophic. That's why they approach every case with compassion and consideration for the clients, saving the tough legal representation for when they're negotiating a settlement. They also believe justice should be accessible for all; that's why the firm works on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients don't pay attorney fees unless they win the case-removing financial barriers when people most need help.

If you or a loved one has been injured due to someone else's negligence, contact the award-winning team at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, PC for a free consultation. Let their Super Lawyers fight for the justice and compensation you deserve.