Utterly Home Publishes 20252026 Design Trends Report: Cozy Minimalism And Retro Holiday Style Emerge

Utterly Home, a digital publication dedicated to exploring home décor, style, and design culture, has published its 2025–2026 Home Design Trends Report, a comprehensive research study tracking the aesthetics and moods shaping modern interiors across North America

Drawing on Pinterest Trends data, color forecasts, and analysis from leading design and lifestyle publications, the report identifies a clear shift away from sterile minimalism toward layered, tactile, and sustainable interiors focused on craftsmanship and comfort.

Key Findings



Cozy minimalism and Japandi warmth dominate 2025, as homeowners embrace calm, natural materials and ambient lighting.

Texture and layering redefine surfaces through plaster, paneling, and patterned fabrics.

Vintage and Art Deco influences return, signaling a desire for authenticity and heritage.

Bedrooms evolve into wellness sanctuaries, balancing organic bedding, soft lighting, and minimalist design.

Modern boho design takes on a globally inspired, sustainable direction. Holiday décor becomes expressive and nostalgic, replacing the minimalist neutrals of previous years.

Quote from the Editor

“What we're seeing isn't just a style shift, it's a mindset shift,” said Taylor Ingham, Editor of Utterly Home Research.“People are designing homes that feel lived-in and emotionally grounded. Warm plaster walls, handmade furniture, and even nostalgic holiday ornaments are part of a larger return to authenticity. The trend heading into 2026 is all about reconnection with nature, craft, and comfort.”

About the Report

The Utterly Home 2025–2026 Home Design Trends Report presents a detailed analysis of home design directions emerging across North America. It provides data-driven insights for designers, journalists, and homeowners interested in the evolving relationship between aesthetics, culture, and sustainability.

The full report is available now at: utterly-home-research-study-home-design-trends-2026/