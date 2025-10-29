Building Bridges Becomes An International Bestseller, Empowering Readers And Young Leaders Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews) Building Bridges, the inspiring new anthology curated, led, and produced by Dr. Izdihar Jamil, has officially launched as an international bestseller, hitting #1 on Amazon charts in the USA, UK, and Canada. The book has surpassed iconic titles such as Talk Like TED, TED Talk, and How to Tell a Story in the Public Speaking category, solidifying its place as a must-read for anyone seeking to lead with empathy, connection, and impact.







The anthology features essays from a stellar lineup of TEDxFullerton speakers, including Alfredo Silva, Annette Hines, Dr. David A Palmer, Jean-Sebastien Busque, Hannah Kim and many more.

Each chapter shares actionable insights, personal stories, and practical strategies for building meaningful bridges in a divided world - from navigating tough conversations to leading with curiosity and understanding.

In addition to the core chapters, Building Bridges includes a bonus chapter created in collaboration with TEDx speakers, organizers, and team members. This special chapter provides guidance for aspiring speakers on how to stand out with their TEDx applications, helping them confidently share their voices and launch their speaking journeys.

“Curating, leading, and producing this book - expanding the voices of the TEDxFullerton speakers from stage to bestselling book - is what will create a lasting impact and legacy,” says Dr. Izdihar Jamil.“It brings their messages to a wider audience across multiple platforms. It is such a joy to see this important work finally out in the world.”

The launch of Building Bridges is more than a celebration of ideas - it's also a vehicle for change. All proceeds from the launch will be donated to Global Girls Glow, a nonprofit mentoring young girls worldwide to embrace their voices and become positive leaders. By supporting this book, readers are amplifying the authors' messages while nurturing the next generation of leaders - creating what Dr. Jamil calls“double bridges.”

Early readers are already praising the collection. Courtney Stricklin shares:“What a wonderful and inspiring collection of essays. Dr. Jamil has done it again! What consistently sets her and her work apart from other voices is the concrete call to action. Reading this book will challenge you to grow, to learn, and to ask yourself what you can do to better understand those around us. I can't think of a more important topic for the times we live in.”

Building Bridges equips readers with practical, action-oriented steps to strengthen relationships, foster collaboration, and become agents of positive change in their communities. The bonus chapter provides additional value for those aspiring to step onto the TEDx stage themselves.

Readers are encouraged to grab their copy of the book and explore the TEDx talks of the contributing authors to experience the original voices and stories behind the essays.

Read Building Bridges and join the movement to create a more connected, empathetic, and empowered world.

Purchase on Amazon HERE