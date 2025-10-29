Patrice & Associates Launches New ATS And Cloud Based Calling System To Accelerate Human Connections In Recruiting

MENAFN - GetNews) Patrice & Associates, one of North America's leading hospitality and executive recruiting firms, announces the launch of a cutting-edge ATS and cloud based calling system in partnership with Top Echelon's TE Recruit system and Call Mantra's AI Powered Phone System. This new technology empowers recruiters to connect with candidates faster and more effectively-enhancing, not replacing, the human touch that defines Patrice & Associates' people-first approach.

Scottsdale, AZ - October 29, 2025 - Patrice & Associates, a nationally recognized leader in executive and hospitality recruiting, is proud to announce the launch of a new Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and cloud based calling system designed to improve communication, streamline recruiting workflows, and deliver a superior experience for both clients and candidates.

The implementation of this advanced technology - powered by Top Echelon's TE Recruit platform and Call Mantra's AI powered phone system - marks a significant step forward in how Patrice & Associates connects great talent with great opportunities. However, the focus of this innovation remains clear: to enhance personal connection, not replace it.

“We are committed to giving the best service to our customers and clients. To be clear, we are a people-first recruiting firm,” said Jason Miller, CEO of Patrice & Associates.“We are simply looking for more ways to leverage technology to find the right candidates faster. We don't want to waste an individual's time looking at the wrong opportunity. This will help us connect the right talent with our clients faster than ever, due to the new AI features, automations, and sequencing associated with the Pro Tier of TE Recruit. Our agency owners are hungry to maximize their impact in their local communities and across the globe. This partnership will help us achieve that.”

This launch reinforces Patrice & Associates' commitment to strategic innovation-leveraging intelligent technology to improve accuracy, communication, and candidate experience, while preserving the human-driven values that have made the firm a trusted partner to employers and professionals alike for more than three decades.

The new ATS and cloud based calling system integrates seamlessly into the company's recruiting ecosystem, allowing recruiters to manage candidate data, automate follow-ups, and conduct calls-all within one centralized platform. With built-in automations, recruiters can now focus on meaningful interactions rather than repetitive administrative tasks.

“Recruiting teams don't need another generic phone system - they need one built for placements. With CallMantra, agencies get AI-personalized texting, auto-logged call summaries in their ATS, spam-proofed calling, and a turbo dialer that accelerates outreach with pre-recorded voicemail and text drop - plus real-time coaching and recruiter analytics to ramp new hires in weeks, not months.” - Call Mantra

The platform also includes enhanced AI-enabled matching tools that help recruiters identify qualified candidates more efficiently. However, unlike many automation-heavy approaches in the recruiting industry, Patrice & Associates emphasizes that this system is designed to augment human judgment, not replace it.

“We're thrilled to partner with Patrice & Associates on this exciting technology launch featuring TE Recruit, Top Echelon's applicant-tracking and CRM software for recruiting agencies,” said Mark Demaree, CEO of Top Echelon Software.“At Top Echelon, our mission has always been to help agency recruiters and search consultants make more placements and grow their businesses. This collaboration perfectly aligns with that vision, and we're excited to support the Patrice & Associates team as they leverage TE Recruit to deliver exceptional results for their clients and candidates.”

Patrice & Associates' focus on improving recruiter efficiency means that clients will experience faster response times, more targeted candidate recommendations, and enhanced communication throughout the hiring process. For candidates, the new technology provides better alignment with opportunities, ensuring that every interaction adds value and respect for their time and career aspirations.

As the company continues to expand across North America and beyond, Patrice & Associates remains steadfast in its mission: to elevate recruiting through relationships, powered by smart technology and driven by people who care deeply about connecting talent with purpose.