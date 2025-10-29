Quinton Maki Champions Mentorship And Mental Well-Being In Tech

MENAFN - GetNews)



Quinton Maki, San Francisco, CA Engineer II at AWS urges professionals to embrace vulnerability, mentorship, and reflection to combat imposter syndrome and burnout

San Francisco, CA - October 29, 2025 - Following his recent feature interview, Quinton Maki, Software Engineer II at Amazon Web Services, is calling for more open conversations about mentorship and mental well-being in the technology sector. Drawing on his own experience as a self-taught engineer who rose rapidly within one of the world's largest tech organizations, Maki advocates for a culture where asking for help and practising self-reflection are seen as strengths, not weaknesses.

“The most important lesson I've learned is that failure isn't something to avoid-it's how you grow,” said Maki.“Once you stop fearing failure, you start learning faster and enjoying the process.”

A 2023 study by Stack Overflow found that 58% of developers experience imposter syndrome, while research by the University of California highlights that over 60% of tech workers report moderate to high stress levels due to performance pressure. Maki believes much of this can be addressed through regular check-ins, supportive mentorship, and honesty about mental health.

“Everyone struggles at times, even people who look confident,” he said.“Giving yourself 24 or 48 hours to step back can completely change your perspective.”

Maki has mentored more than a dozen engineers at AWS, encouraging reflection through a simple three-question method: Where am I now? Where am I going? Who am I going with? He says this practice helps maintain focus, resilience, and balance-a strategy anyone can use, regardless of career stage.

“Mentorship doesn't have to be formal,” Maki added.“Sometimes it's as simple as asking a colleague for feedback or offering advice to someone newer than you. Growth happens when we share knowledge.”

The growing conversation around burnout in tech underscores Maki's message. According to the UK's Mental Health Foundation, one in six workers experience anxiety or depression, often linked to high workloads and limited support systems. Maki hopes that his own story-transitioning from a retail worker to a top-performing software engineer-can inspire others to find healthier ways to succeed.

“Success isn't about perfection; it's about progress,” he said.“You can still move forward while taking care of yourself and the people around you.”

Maki encourages professionals in all industries to take small, practical steps to support their own growth and mental well-being:



Ask for help early and often-it builds stronger teams.

Reflect regularly using his three-question check-in method.

Support others through mentoring or sharing lessons learned. Normalise failure as part of the learning process.

“Improvement doesn't start with a title or a job-it starts with awareness,” said Maki.“If you can check in with yourself, ask questions, and stay curious, you're already on the path to growth.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Quinton Maki

Quinton Maki is a Software Engineer II at Amazon Web Services, known for his rapid rise within the organisation and his commitment to mentorship and mental well-being in tech. A former track coach turned self-taught engineer, he graduated top of his class at Hack Reactor before joining AWS, where he was promoted within a year. Quinton is passionate about helping others grow through reflection, resilience, and continuous learning. Outside of work, he enjoys snowboarding in Lake Tahoe, sailing in San Francisco, and volunteering in his community.

Contact:

...