Landbase Launches New Content Cluster On Signal-Based Audience Building For GTM Teams

MENAFN - GetNews) Explore how Landbase GTM-2 Omni helps GTM teams use AI signals to build, qualify, and prioritize live audiences for smarter, faster list creation.

San Francisco, CA - October 29, 2025 - Landbase, the agentic AI company transforming how businesses go-to-market (GTM), today announced the release of a new content cluster on Signal-Based Audience Building, designed to help sales, marketing, and RevOps teams create high-precision contact lists and segmentation strategies powered by AI-qualified signals.

The new series provides a practical roadmap for teams looking to evolve beyond static filters-showing how to use firmographic, technographic, and intent signals to dynamically prioritize and expand target audiences. Built around Landbase's GTM-2 Omni model, the cluster highlights how AI-driven list creation can translate natural language prompts into ranked, ready-to-launch audiences for omni-channel GTM execution.

Key Insights and Benefits of the Signal-Based Audience Building Cluster

Dynamic Signal Architecture – Learn how GTM teams are layering behavioral, firmographic, and intent data to uncover new accounts and contacts that mirror top-performing customers.

From Static Lists to Living Audiences – Each article demonstrates how AI models continuously refresh and reprioritize audiences based on live data changes-funding events, hiring surges, or product adoption.

Cross-Signal Precision – Discover how GTM-2 Omni merges 30,000+ data signals across web, email, and CRM systems to deliver smarter segmentation and look-alike generation at scale.

Practical Execution Frameworks – The series includes workflows for building and activating lists across FinTech, SaaS, and InsurTech sectors, emphasizing measurable pipeline impact and compliance readiness.

Strategic Context – The cluster situates signal-driven audience design within the broader shift toward reinforcement-learning models that refine targeting based on real performance outcomes.

Featured Blogs Include:

. How to Build Multi-Layer Email Audiences for FinTech Using Referenceable Buying Signal

. How to Build Multi-Layer Email Segments for SaaS Using Stack-Churn and Hiring Signal

. How to Define Email ICP Layers with Firmographic, Technographic, and Intent Signals in Landbas

. How to Use Website Intent Signal for List Buildin

. How to Use Lookalikes Signal for List Buildin

Powered by GTM-2 Omni

The content cluster is anchored in GTM-2 Omni, Landbase's next-generation model for targeting and messaging. GTM-2 integrates the proven capabilities of GTM-1 Omni with breakthrough advances in natural language targeting and AI qualification, enabling teams to define audiences in plain English, then automatically enrich and qualify them using 30,000+ proprietary data signals.

“The future of audience building is live, data-driven, and self-optimizing,” said Daniel Saks, Co-Founder and CEO of Landbase.“With GTM-2 Omni, teams no longer have to choose between precision and scale-AI turns every signal into an actionable audience.”

Led by Hua Gao, Chief Data Scientist at Landbase and Stanford Ph.D., the Applied AI Lab continues to advance reinforcement-learning techniques that train GTM models on campaign outcomes, ensuring every targeting decision becomes more accurate over time.

About Landbase

Landbase is the world's first Agentic AI platform purpose-built for go-to-market. Powered by GTM-2 Omni, a proprietary multi-agent system trained on billions of GTM data points, Landbase automates audience discovery, AI qualification, and omni-channel messaging in one unified model. By combining natural language targeting, signal intelligence, and list automation, Landbase helps companies find their next customer faster and with greater precision.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Landbase serves over 150 customers across cybersecurity, SaaS, financial services, and more. Backed by $30M in funding led by Sound Ventures, Landbase is defining the next generation of AI-powered GTM automation.