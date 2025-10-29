Whitley Automotive's Community Open House Draws Enthusiastic Crowd In Locust, NC

MENAFN - GetNews)



Family-Friendly Event Featured Live Auto Repair Demonstrations, Prizes, Raffle Giveaways, and Free Lunch

Locust, NC - October 29, 2025 - Whitley Automotive LLC, a family-owned and operated auto repair shop proudly serving the Locust community since 2009, successfully hosted a community Open House event on Friday, October 10, welcoming neighbors, families, and auto enthusiasts for a day of education, engagement, and celebration. Located at 210 Locust Ave, Locust, NC, the event brought together community members for an inside look at the trusted shop's services, tools, and team.







As a full-service auto repair facility known for its integrity, transparency, and community involvement, Whitley Automotive opened its doors to showcase the people and processes behind its top-rated services while strengthening connections with the Locust community.

Event Highlights: Hands-On Learning and Expert Demonstrations

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed hourly, technician-led demonstrations that offered a behind-the-scenes look at how Whitley's ASE-certified technicians keep vehicles running smoothly and safely. These interactive sessions highlighted key services, including:



Vehicle Health Inspections – Guests learned how digital inspections with detailed images help drivers understand what their vehicle needs now and in the future.

Precision Wheel Alignments – Demonstrations featured the shop's state-of-the-art Hunter alignment equipment, showing how proper alignment protects tires and enhances vehicle handling.

Tire Repair Techniques – Technicians demonstrated tire rotations, balancing, and proper flat tire repair methods. Preventative Maintenance Services – Attendees gained valuable insights into the importance of oil changes, brake checks, and fluid and fuel system services.

Each demonstration was designed to educate drivers on protecting their automotive investment, extending vehicle life, and staying safe on the road.

H2: Supporting Skilled Trades: Raffle Fundraiser Nears Sell-Out

In partnership with Stanly Trades, a local organization promoting vocational education, Whitley Automotive LLC launched a raffle fundraiser as part of the Open House to support skilled trades programs. With a total of 350 tickets available, the raffle is nearly sold out. Every dollar raised goes directly toward helping local students and trade programs pursue careers in the automotive and skilled trades industries.

Winners will take home exciting prizes, including:



A Henry Lever Action.45-70 Rifle

A premium auto detailing package from Nikki's Auto Detailing

A set of Falken Tires A Traxxas Limited Edition Snap-On RC Corvette

Community, Connection, and Free Lunch

Whitley Automotive LLC served complimentary hot dog lunches to all attendees, creating a welcoming atmosphere for families and community members to gather and connect. Children enjoyed interactive learning centers and the Rock Therapy climbing wall, making the Open House a memorable experience for all ages.

Where Honest Repairs Meet Real Relationships

The Open House reinforced what makes Whitley Automotive more than just a repair shop. It's a community hub dedicated to relationship-based service, honest repairs, and quality care. The shop's welcoming, female-friendly environment features clean bathrooms, a children's area, and a team of experts who treat every customer with respect.

With a full range of services for hybrid, diesel, fleet, and everyday passenger vehicles, Whitley Automotive remains the trusted name for automotive care in Locust, NC.

Why Customers Choose Whitley Automotive:



ASE-Certified Technicians performing expert repairs and maintenance

Digital Vehicle Health Inspections with images for full transparency

36-month/36,000-mile warranty on most repairs (excludes fleet services)

Financing options available through Synchrony

Comfortable female- and family-friendly amenities Convenient shuttle service, after-hours drop-off, and vehicle pick-up/delivery

A Day to Remember

The Open House exemplified Whitley Automotive's commitment to education, transparency, and community connection. By opening their doors and sharing their expertise, the team at Whitley Automotive strengthened relationships with neighbors while demonstrating the quality care and professionalism that have made them Locust's most trusted auto repair facility since 2009.

For those who missed the event, check out the highlights on their social media page at . Whitley Automotive LLC continues to serve the Locust community with the same dedication, honesty, and expertise showcased at the Open House.