ANCA Vasculitis Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Emerging Therapies And Innovation Trends By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's" ANCA Vasculitis Pipeline Insight 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in the ANCA Vasculitis pipeline landscape.

On 28 October 2025, Nkarta Inc. conducted a Phase 1/2, open-label, multi-center, multi-cohort, non-randomized dose escalation and dose expansion basket study to determine the safety and tolerability of NKX019 (allogeneic CAR NK cells targeting CD19) in participants with autoimmune diseases.

On 27 October 2025, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of tarperprumig in participants with newly diagnosed or relapsing anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis.

On 27 October 2025, Amgen conducted a study is to evaluate the long-term safety of avacopan in participants with antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis (AAV).

The leading ANCA Vasculitis Companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Travere Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, NS Pharma, and Staidson Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd and others. Promising ANCA Vasculitis Therapies such as Avacopan, Prednisone, Cyclophosphamide, BDB-001 injection, Cyclophosphamide, Glucocorticoids, Prednisolone and Rituximab, Mycophenolate Mofetil, Avacopan, and others.

ANCA Vasculitis Overview

Antineutrophilic cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA) associated Vasculitis are a heterogeneous group of rare autoimmune conditions that causes an inflammation of blood vessels with various manifestations. It includes three main diseases, which are granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA; formerly known as Wegener granulomatosis), eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA; previously known as Churg-Strauss syndrome), and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA). Other ANCA-associated diseases are drug-induced vasculitis and renal limited vasculitis.

ANCA Vasculitis Emerging Drugs Profile

Abatacept: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Abatacept is a selective T-cell co-stimulation modulator. Abatacept binds to CD80 and CD86 receptors on antigen-presenting cells (APCs), which are essential for T-cell activation. This binding blocks the interaction between CD80/CD86 and CD28, thereby inhibiting the delivery of the second co-stimulatory signal required for optimal T-cell activation. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of ANCA Vasculitis.

Sparsentan: Travere Therapeutics

Sparsentan is a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist used to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid disease progression. Sparsentan acts as a dual antagonist of the endothelin type A receptor (ETAR) and the angiotensin II type 1 receptor (AT1R), which are involved in the pathogenesis of IgAN. It selectively blocks the action of endothelin-1 (ET-1) and angiotensin II (Ang II) at their respective receptors, thereby reducing proteinuria. The drug is currently in Phase II of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of ANCA Associated Vasculitis.

ANCA Vasculitis Companies

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

ANCA Vasculitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

IntroductionExecutive SummaryANCA Vasculitis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentANCA Vasculitis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Abatacept: Bristol-Myers SquibbDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Sparsentan: Travere TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsANCA Vasculitis Key CompaniesANCA Vasculitis Key ProductsANCA Vasculitis- Unmet NeedsANCA Vasculitis- Market Drivers and BarriersANCA Vasculitis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionANCA Vasculitis Analyst ViewsANCA Vasculitis Key CompaniesAppendix

