Global Phage Therapy Pipeline Accelerates As 20+ Biotech Companies Advance Next-Generation Antibacterial Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's 'Phage Therapies Competitive Landscape 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline phage therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the phage therapies pipeline domain.

The phage therapy market is witnessing robust growth driven by the rising prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections and the growing demand for alternative therapeutic approaches. Continuous advancements in biotechnology and intensified research efforts are fostering innovation in phage-based treatments, positioning them as promising solutions against multidrug-resistant pathogens. Moreover, supportive regulatory frameworks and increasing investments in phage development are accelerating market expansion. As healthcare systems worldwide pursue effective alternatives to conventional antibiotics, the phage therapy market is poised for sustained growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Phage Therapies Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's phage therapies competitive landscape report depicts a robust space with 20+ companies working to develop 22+ pipeline phage therapies.

Key phage therapy companies such as Locus Biosciences, Armata Pharmaceuticals, BiomX, SNIPR Biome, Phagelux, PHAXIAM Therapeutics, Phico Therapeutics, Technophage, and others are evaluating new phage therapies to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline phage therapies such as LBP-EC01, AP-PA02, AP-SA02, BX004, SNIPR 001, PL-01-SZ, Research programme: bacteriophage therapies, Research programme: antibacterial protein-based therapeutics, TP-102, and others are under different phases of phage therapies clinical trials.

Phage Therapies Overview

Phage therapies utilize bacteriophages, viruses that specifically target and destroy bacteria, as an alternative to traditional antibiotics. They offer a targeted approach to treating bacterial infections, reducing damage to beneficial microorganisms and minimizing antibiotic resistance risks. Recent advances in biotechnology and genetic engineering have enhanced the precision and safety of phage-based treatments. With antibiotic resistance rising globally, phage therapy is gaining momentum as a promising strategy in infectious disease management. Ongoing clinical research, supportive regulatory developments, and growing investment are accelerating the integration of phage therapies into mainstream medical and pharmaceutical applications.

Phage Therapies Market Dynamics

The phage therapy market is experiencing strong momentum driven by escalating concerns about antibiotic resistance and the global rise in bacterial infections. Phage therapy, which employs bacteriophages to selectively eliminate bacterial pathogens, is emerging as a viable alternative to traditional antibiotics. This development is particularly relevant amid growing antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which has compromised the effectiveness of many antibiotic treatments. Market growth is being further supported by favorable regulatory progress and increased funding for research, encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to expand their investments in the development and commercialization of innovative phage-based therapeutics.

A key factor accelerating market growth is the urgent demand for effective solutions to combat multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections. Healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly encountering cases where standard antibiotics fail to deliver results. Phages have shown notable potential in treating infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and Escherichia coli. Advancements in formulations, precision targeting, and personalized therapies are further enhancing phage therapy's appeal as a targeted and microbiome-friendly alternative for difficult-to-treat infections.

Despite these promising developments, the phage therapy market faces several notable challenges, including regulatory ambiguity, public skepticism, and scientific complexity. Agencies like the FDA and EMA are still in the process of establishing comprehensive regulatory frameworks for phage-based products. Because phages exhibit high specificity, creating standardized, scalable therapeutic formulations presents technical and manufacturing challenges. Additionally, questions remain regarding long-term safety, efficacy, and quality control, which may slow down large-scale market adoption and extend the commercialization timeline.

In summary, the phage therapy market is positioned for substantial growth as demand intensifies for alternative approaches to antibiotic-resistant infections. Although regulatory and scientific uncertainties persist, continuous innovation, rising collaborative efforts, and a supportive investment climate are shaping a promising future for this emerging field. The market's long-term success will hinge on overcoming these barriers while demonstrating the clinical reliability, safety, and scalability of phage-based treatments.

Phage Therapies Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

LBP-EC01: Locus Biosciences

LBP-EC01 is an investigational CRISPR-enhanced bacteriophage therapy developed by Locus Biosciences for treating urinary tract infections (UTIs) and other conditions caused by Escherichia coli. This therapeutic cocktail integrates a CRISPR-Cas3 construct within engineered bacteriophages, enabling targeted genome degradation of E. coli. The approach employs a dual mechanism-leveraging both the natural lytic activity of phages and the DNA-cleaving function of CRISPR-Cas3-to achieve highly selective bacterial eradication. Preclinical studies and animal models have demonstrated its superior antibacterial efficacy compared to natural phages. In a Phase 1b clinical trial, LBP-EC01 achieved all primary and secondary endpoints while maintaining strong safety and tolerability profiles. The therapy is now advancing through a Phase II/III registrational study focused on E. coli-induced UTIs.

AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals

AP-PA02 is a phage-based therapeutic developed by Armata Pharmaceuticals to combat Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, particularly those causing severe respiratory diseases in patients with cystic fibrosis and non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). The formulation consists of a combination of natural P. aeruginosa bacteriophages sourced from multiple families and subfamilies, each capable of binding to distinct bacterial receptors. This diversity enables broad-spectrum antibacterial activity and synergistic efficacy across various P. aeruginosa strains. AP-PA02 is produced as a sterile liquid formulation optimized for inhalation delivery, with clinical-grade material manufactured under cGMP conditions at Armata's Marina Del Rey facility in California. The candidate is presently under evaluation in Phase II clinical trials targeting bronchiectasis and other Pseudomonal respiratory infections.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Phage Therapies mentioned in the report:



LBP-EC01: Locus Biosciences

AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals

AP-SA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals

BX004: BiomX SNIPR 001: SNIPR Biome

Key Developments in the Phage Therapies Treatment Space



April 2025: BiomX reported positive Phase 2 topline results for BX211 in diabetic foot osteomyelitis, confirming safety and clinical benefit.

In December 2024, PHAXIAM Therapeutics a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, announced the clinical results of the PhagoDAIR I pilot study, demonstrating an excellent phage safety profile and a 74% infection control rate in the Phages arm for patients who received a single intra-articular injection, consistent with clinical data that observed in patients treated on a compassionate basis.

In August 2024, Locus Biosciences recently reported positive pharmacokinetic and safety data from the first part of the ongoing Phase II trial of CRISPR-edited phage therapy candidate LBP-EC01. LBP-EC01 is being developed as a novel treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant and multi-drug-resistant E. coli.

In July 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it has received an additional $5.25 million of non-dilutive funding under a previously announced Department of Defense grant, received through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) and managed by the Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) – Naval Advanced Medical Development (NAMD) with funding from the Defense Health Agency and Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program. The grant was awarded to Armata to support the clinical development of its optimized phage candidate, AP-SA02, as a potential treatment for complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. In March 2024, BiomX Inc., a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announced the acquisition of Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc., a U.S.-based privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of phage-based therapies to combat bacterial infections, and its previously announced $50 million private placement to certain institutional accredited investors, which was led by affiliates of Deerfield Management Company and the AMR Action Fund, and additional investors including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, OrbiMed and Nantahala Capital.

Scope of the Phage Therapies Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Phage Therapies Companies: Locus Biosciences, Armata Pharmaceuticals, BiomX, SNIPR Biome, Phagelux, PHAXIAM Therapeutics, Phico Therapeutics, Technophage, and others Key Phage Therapies Pipeline Therapies: LBP-EC01, AP-PA02, AP-SA02, BX004, SNIPR 001, PL-01-SZ, Research programme: bacteriophage therapies, Research programme: antibacterial protein-based therapeutics, TP-102, and others

Table of Contents

1. Phage Therapies Pipeline Report Introduction

2. Phage Therapies Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Overview

4. Phage Therapies Marketed Drugs

5. Phage Therapies Clinical Trial Therapeutics

6. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)

7. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II/III)

8.1. LBP-EC01: Locus Biosciences

9. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1. SNIPR 001: SNIPR Biome

10. Phage Therapies Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

11. Phage Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

12. Inactive Products in the Phage Therapies Pipeline

13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

14. Unmet Needs

15. Phage Therapies Market Drivers and Barriers

16. Appendix

