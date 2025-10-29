Jordan Supports UN Resolution Calling For End To Cuban Embargo

New York, October 29 (Petra) – The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba.The resolution was backed by 165 countries, including Jordan, while 7 countries voted against it and 12 abstained.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.