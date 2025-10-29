Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Supports UN Resolution Calling For End To Cuban Embargo


2025-10-29 07:10:27
New York, October 29 (Petra) – The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba.
The resolution was backed by 165 countries, including Jordan, while 7 countries voted against it and 12 abstained.

