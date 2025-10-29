Guterres Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Civilians In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, October 29 (Petra) – UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza carried out the previous night, which killed nearly 100 Palestinians, including children, women and the elderly.In a statement conveyed by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres "condemns all actions that undermine the ceasefire and endanger civilian lives," calling for upholding the terms of the ceasefire agreement.He said that any actions harming civilians or obstructing humanitarian assistance "must be avoided."According to reports, more than 100 Palestinians were killed overnight in a series of Israeli airstrikes that struck residential buildings, tents sheltering displaced persons and schools across the Gaza Strip.