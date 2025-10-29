Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Neutralize Three Russian Tanks, Two Armored Vehicles

Ukrainian Forces Neutralize Three Russian Tanks, Two Armored Vehicles


2025-10-29 07:09:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The regiment's commander, Yurii Fedorenko, reported this on Telegram, sharing the corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.

According to Fedorenko, armored equipment on the front line is a rare sight nowadays. The enemy fears mechanized assaults, they know too well that such attacks end in piles of burned metal.

The regiment's fighters struck three tanks and one armored vehicle, and another Russian armored fighting vehicle was completely destroyed.

Read also: HUR intercepts order from Colombian mercenaries fighting for Russia to kill civilians

As Ukrinform reported earlier, National Guard troops captured two Russians in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: Oleksandr Rykhlytskyi, 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

MENAFN29102025000193011044ID1110267543



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search