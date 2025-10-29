Ukrainian Forces Neutralize Three Russian Tanks, Two Armored Vehicles
According to Fedorenko, armored equipment on the front line is a rare sight nowadays. The enemy fears mechanized assaults, they know too well that such attacks end in piles of burned metal.
The regiment's fighters struck three tanks and one armored vehicle, and another Russian armored fighting vehicle was completely destroyed.Read also: HUR intercepts order from Colombian mercenaries fighting for Russia to kill civilians
As Ukrinform reported earlier, National Guard troops captured two Russians in the Pokrovsk sector.
Photo: Oleksandr Rykhlytskyi, 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade
