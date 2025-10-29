Ukraine Preparing New Sanctions Against Russian Defense Industry Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his video addres, Ukrinform reports.

"We continue our sanctions work. We are preparing new sanctions, in particular against targets in Russia's military production and their propaganda. We must gradually block all global contacts for every Russian entity working for the war. The decrees will be issued soon. We are also synchronizing the 19th EU sanctions package with Ukraine's jurisdiction. And it's crucial that our diplomats and all representatives of Ukraine work more actively in European countries outside the EU – to encourage them to adopt the common European sanctions as well," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine highly values the efforts of Switzerland, Norway, and other European countries that have supported the joint European pressure to stop the war over the past years.

"Work has already begun on the EU's 20th sanctions package - and not only the European Union will take new steps. I am awaiting a detailed intelligence report on the impact of the U.S. decision on sanctions against Russian oil companies, and the preliminary data are rather promising - the effect is significant. We are verifying the details, and every remaining scheme Russia still uses must be blocked. And the world must read this room correctly," Zelensky said.

Read also: Ukrainian MP on U.S. pressure strategy: Putin forced to call Trump over Tomahawks

He emphasized that "Russia must end its war; otherwise, Russia's oil exports must end."

Zelensky also instructed Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to focus on countries that had once been destabilized by Russia, had gone through wars, and are currently experiencing difficult times.

"Our initiatives, such as Grain from Ukraine, have helped many, and we must continue our active humanitarian diplomacy, particularly in food security - it's natural for us, for Ukraine. We are preparing corresponding events in November," Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 22 the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against major Russian oil companie Rosneft and Lukoil, calling on Moscow to immediately agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine