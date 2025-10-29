Zelensky: The Most Difficult Situation Is In Pokrovsk Sector, We Continue Defending Positions In Kupiansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the head of state announced this during his evening video address.

"Today, we went over the frontline situation in detail with the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of the General Staff – covering all directions. The toughest situation is now on the Pokrovsk axis. As in previous weeks, this is where the fighting is most intense and where Russian forces are most concentrated. The occupiers are trying to consolidate their positions by any means, and every invader eliminated right there is an achievement for our entire state," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the situation in Kupiansk also remains very challenging:

"The situation in Kupiansk remains difficult, but our forces have gained more control in recent days. We continue to defend our positions," Zelensky said.

Read also: Russia deploys 11,000 troops to encircle Pokrovsk agglomeration – Air Assault Forces reveal enemy's possible

He also thanked the Ukrainian soldiers, particularly those fighting in the Oleksandrivka sector.

"Dozens of assault operations take place daily in the Oleksandrivka direction. I thank every one of our units for their fortitude," he said.

Zelensky once again stressed the importance of supporting the Ukrainian army.

"We also thoroughly worked through the planning of our long-range operations. The only scenario is to force Russia to end the war by means that are feasible and that will actually work. And that means global sanctions, our long-range sanctions, our recovery after Russian attacks, coordination with our partners, and, above all, support for our army, for every branch of Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces. Because Ukraine stands where Ukraine's positions stand strong," he stated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 90–95% of long-range strikes on the enemy are carried out using weapons of Ukrainian production.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine