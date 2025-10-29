Boldin Survey Finds Retirement Unknowns Are Scarier Than A Halloween Night In The Woods
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Financial confidence company Boldin surveyed more than 1,000 users about their retirement fears, asking what scared them most before they created a written plan. Two-thirds (66%) said that before they had a plan, their worst retirement fears felt scarier than walking alone in the woods on Halloween night. 96% of people with a written retirement plan said it makes them more confident and less fearful about the future.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Boldin
Boldin is democratizing access to high-quality financial planning. The company's Retirement Planning software enables users to manage their own retirement plan, either on their own or with help from Boldin's coaches and online classes. Boldin users can also take advantage of fee-based, personalized advice from CFP® professionals at Boldin Advisors. To date, more than 450,000 people have used Boldin to create a plan and build their confidence in order to make smarter financial decisions. To learn more, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment