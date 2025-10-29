Boldin Survey Finds Retirement Unknowns Are Scarier Than A Halloween Night In The Woods

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Boldin, the financial confidence company, today revealed the results of its retirement fears survey. Of the more than 1,000 financially savvy Americans polled, 66% said that before they had a plan, their retirement fears felt scarier than walking alone in the woods on a dark Halloween night.

Key Takeaways:



Financial confidence company Boldin surveyed more than 1,000 users about their retirement fears, asking what scared them most before they created a written plan.

Two-thirds (66%) said that before they had a plan, their worst retirement fears felt scarier than walking alone in the woods on Halloween night. 96% of people with a written retirement plan said it makes them more confident and less fearful about the future.

About Boldin

Boldin is democratizing access to high-quality financial planning. The company's Retirement Planning software enables users to manage their own retirement plan, either on their own or with help from Boldin's coaches and online classes. Boldin users can also take advantage of fee-based, personalized advice from CFP® professionals at Boldin Advisors. To date, more than 450,000 people have used Boldin to create a plan and build their confidence in order to make smarter financial decisions. To learn more, visit .