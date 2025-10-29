Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ontario's Associate Minister Of Small Business Closes The Market


2025-10-29 07:08:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - The Honourable Nina Tangri, Ontario's Associate Minister of Small Business, Daniel Tisch, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, John Kiru, Executive Director of the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas, Jenn Juby, Chief Executive Officer of Startup Canada, and small businesses owners joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate Small Business Month.


Small Business Month, celebrated each October across Canada, recognizes the vital role that small businesses play in driving economic growth and strengthening local communities. Throughout the month, organizations and partners across the county host events and initiatives designed to celebrate innovation, resilience, and the entrepreneurial spirit. In Ontario, more than 500,000 small businesses employ approximately 2.5 million people, forming the backbone of the provincial economy.

