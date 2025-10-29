YY Group Signs Agreement With Global Tea Drinks Giant Chagee

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) SINGAPORE – YY Group Holding Limited a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), and its subsidiary, YY Circle SG, today announced a strategic partnership with Chagee, a leading global premium tea drinks brand. Through its flagship YY Circle platform, YY Group will provide on-demand staffing for Chagee's six teahouses in Singapore, advancing YY Group's global growth strategy while elevating Chagee's operational excellence nationwide.

This partnership builds on the success of YY Circle SG's recent collaboration with iconic fast-food brand KFC, highlighting the Company's trusted technology, scalability, and operational value in the food and beverage sector. YY Circle's advanced scheduling and workforce management tools will connect Chagee with a pre-vetted pool of skilled casual workers, empowering the brand to seamlessly adjust staffing levels and optimize performance, reinforcing both parties' commitment to superior service through technology.

“YY Circle continues to revolutionize how businesses manage labor and operations,” said Mike Fu, chief executive officer and executive director of YY Group Holding Limited.“This partnership with the internationally renowned Chagee brand not only strengthens our position in Singapore's competitive food and beverage sector, it also serves as a potent driver for YY Group's global growth. We view this as an important step in accelerating our strategy for scaling sustainably across verticals while enhancing stakeholder value.”

Will Yeo, country director of YY Circle SG, added:“We are excited to supply Chagee's daily workforce needs and support their continued success in Singapore. By improving the brand's operational resilience and agility, we're confident YY Circle SG will strengthen its market leadership and unlock new expansion opportunities in the region.”

Chagee is a leading international premium tea drinks brand, serving freshly-made tea drinks to customers throughout Asia and the United States through a network of over 7,000 stores. Founded in China in 2017, Chagee has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding.

