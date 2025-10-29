Cyclone Montha: Jagan Reddy To Review Relief Efforts In Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Reddy to Review Cyclone Impact

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with the party's regional coordinators and district presidents, will review the situation in districts affected by Cyclone Montha in Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Montha impacted several districts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Wednesday. Jagan Reddy will direct party leaders to ensure that the state government provides immediate and fair assistance to the affected families.

YSRCP Cadres Active in Relief Work

Acting on his earlier call, YSRCP leaders and cadres have been working actively in cyclone-hit areas over the past few days, helping victims relocate to safer places and arranging food and relief. From Srikakulam to Tirupati, party teams visited villages, assessed the damage, and collected reports to present during tomorrow's video conference.

CM Naidu Surveys Affected Areas

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday visited cyclone-affected areas in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district Naidu also conducted an aerial survey of the areas in Amaravathi affected by Cyclone Montha.

Cyclone Brings Heavy Rain to Telangana

Meanwhile, in Telangana, heavy rain occurred in the Warangal district due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. The Telangana Government recorded 15.4 mm of cumulative average rainfall till 01.00 pm due to the landfall of Cyclone Montha on wednesday.

Telangana Rainfall Statistics

According to I & PR Telangana, Warangal district (77.8 mm) recorded the highest cumulative average rainfall, followed by Mahabubabad (73.3 mm), Jangaon (51.5 mm), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (41.2 mm), Hanumakonda (35.8 mm) and Khammam (27.1 mm).

Further, the I & PR Telangana said that the Mulugu (4.5 mm) district recorded the lowest cumulative average rainfall, followed by Jayashankar (4.8 mm), Karimnagar (5.4 mm), Hyderabad (14.8 mm), Siddipet (14.0 mm), Rangareddy (13.4 mm) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (12.9 mm). (ANI)

