Gelteq Announces New Product Development Agreement With Melbourne Health For Novel Bowel Polyp Growth Reduction Compound

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq” or the“Company”), a clinical and science-based company specialising in gel-based oral delivery solutions, today announced it has entered into a Product Development and Profit Share Agreement (the“Agreement”), with Melbourne Health (“Melbourne Health”), operator of The Royal Melbourne Hospital and one of Australia's top public health services with extensive research capabilities.

Under the Agreement, Gelteq and Melbourne Health will develop new products incorporating high-amylose maize starch butyrylated, or HAMSB, a unique compound with the potential to reduce bowel polyp growth which could lower the risk of bowel cancer.

HAMSB, a form of acylated starch, has been the focus of significant researchconducted by the Melbourne Health and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (“CSIRO”). A recent study has demonstrated HAMSB's significant effects on polyp initiation pointing towards an alternative and innovative approach in colorectal health management. The results of this Australian study, originally presented as part of Digestive Disease Week 2024, are accessible online here.

Melbourne Health and Gelteq will leverage Gelteq's proprietary gel-based oral delivery platform to develop and formulate a ready-to-consume HAMSB product designed to enhance patient compliance and efficacy in preventive health applications.

“This collaboration with Melbourne Health marks a pivotal step in translating cutting-edge clinical research into a potentially commercially viable product that could meaningfully reduce the risk of bowel cancer,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq.“By combining Melbourne Health's expertise and robust research foundation with Gelteq's innovative gel technology, we seek to deliver meaningful health benefits in a convenient, user-friendly format.”

Many bowel cancers originate from polyps, which underscores the need for new approaches to bowel polyp prevention and reduction in addition to good colorectal health management and regular screenings. Although bowel cancers remains highly treatable when detected early, bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer diagnosis in Australia, affecting up to 1 in 20 people by age 85, according to Cancer Council, Australia's leading cancer charity,. In the United States, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance identifies colorectal cancers as the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

Under the Agreement, Gelteq and Melbourne Health have established a profit-sharing model that will provide Melbourne Health with a share of net profits from future product commercialisation. The profit-sharing model recognizes Melbourne Health's pivotal role in contributing to research and fostering collaborative innovation in healthcare.

Gelteq's research facility in Clayton, Victoria, where the Company is responsible for all manufacturing, marketing, and commercialisation activities, will conduct the product development program.

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company dedicated to developing and commercialising gel-based oral delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports nutrition, and other applications. Gelteq's proprietary formulation technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug delivery, including taste masking, swallowing difficulties, and precision dosing. For more information, visit

Gelteq Contact:

Investor RelationsMatt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR+...

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, refer to Gelteq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 15, 2024 and its Registration Statement on Form F-1 initially filed with the SEC on July 1, 2025. Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Source: Gelteq Limited

Released October 9, 2025

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.