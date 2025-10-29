Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) will host a webcast for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the“Fund”) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.

The Fund's Portfolio Managers, Gaal Surugeon and Chris Janus will be joined by Justin Guichard and Aaron Greenberg of Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, which serve as the Fund's investment sub-adviser for the Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities' (CMBS) and Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities' (RMBS) credit allocation.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to....

Registration and Webcast Link:

Audio Only Dial-In: +1 646 769 9500 or 800 330 6730

Event Code: 787719

It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference, unless you are unable to join via the webcast URL.

A replay will be available via this link shortly following the webcast. A transcript of the call will also be available by calling 855-777-8001 or by sending an e-mail request to the Fund at ...

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (PSG). The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at

Media enquiries

Rachel Wood: E ... | T (212) 613-3490

Investor Relations: E ... | T (855) 777-8001

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. A fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.