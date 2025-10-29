Allied Announces Third-Quarter Results
|For the three months ended September 30
|(in thousands except for % amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Rental revenue
|$
|147,932
|$
|146,593
|$
|1,339
|0.9
|%
|Property operating costs
|$
|(67,205
|)
|$
|(63,364
|)
|$
|(3,841
|)
|(6.1
|)%
|Operating income
|$
|80,727
|$
|83,229
|$
|(2,502
|)
|(3.0
|)%
|Interest income
|$
|9,976
|$
|10,302
|$
|(326
|)
|(3.2
|)%
|Interest expense
|$
|(35,488
|)
|$
|(31,361
|)
|$
|(4,127
|)
|(13.2
|)%
|General and administrative expenses (1)
|$
|(7,458
|)
|$
|(2,141
|)
|$
|(5,317
|)
|(248.3
|)%
|Condominium marketing expenses
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|(17
|)
|$
|12
|70.6
|%
|Amortization of other assets
|$
|(642
|)
|$
|(390
|)
|$
|(252
|)
|(64.6
|)%
|Transaction costs
|$
|(999
|)
|$
|(136
|)
|$
|(863
|)
|(634.6
|)%
|Net income from joint venture
|$
|-
|$
|450
|$
|(450
|)
|(100.0
|)%
|Fair value loss on investment properties and investment properties held for sale
|$
|(100,265
|)
|$
|(47,359
|)
|$
|(52,906
|)
|(111.7)%
|Fair value loss on Exchangeable LP Units
|$
|(42,277
|)
|$
|(57,983
|)
|$
|15,706
|27.1
|%
|Fair value loss on derivative instruments
|$
|(2,565
|)
|$
|(16,689
|)
|$
|14,124
|84.6
|%
|Impairment of residential inventory
|$
|(14,393
|)
|$
|(32,082
|)
|$
|17,689
|55.1
|%
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(113,389
|)
|$
|(94,177
|)
|$
|(19,212
|)
|(20.4
|)%
(1) For thethree months ended September 30, 2025, salaries and benefits expenses includes a fair valueexpense of$1,450 (September 30, 2024 - recovery of $2,880) on unit-based compensation plans. The mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation is added back in the calculation of FFO as defined in REALPAC's "FundsFrom Operations (FFO) & Adjusted FundsFrom Operations (AFFO) for IFRS" issued in January 2022.
Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, decreased from the comparable period primarily due to dispositions and known non-renewals, partially offset by a lease termination fee received to accommodate an expansion of a long-term user.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased from the comparable period primarily due to a higher mark-to-market expense on unit-based compensation as a result of an increase in Allied's Unit price. Excluding the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, the total general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, would be $6,008 (September 30, 2024 - $5,021).
|For the nine months ended September 30
|(in thousands except for % amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Rental revenue
|$
|443,613
|$
|436,920
|$
|6,693
|1.5
|%
|Property operating costs
|$
|(201,701
|)
|$
|(192,829
|)
|$
|(8,872
|)
|(4.6
|)%
|Operating income
|$
|241,912
|$
|244,091
|$
|(2,179
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|Interest income
|$
|30,770
|$
|34,676
|$
|(3,906
|)
|(11.3
|)%
|Interest expense
|$
|(98,989
|)
|$
|(84,724
|)
|$
|(14,265
|)
|(16.8
|)%
|General and administrative expenses (1)
|$
|(20,139
|)
|$
|(15,959
|)
|$
|(4,180
|)
|(26.2
|)%
|Condominium marketing expenses
|$
|(18
|)
|$
|(117
|)
|$
|99
|84.6
|%
|Amortization of other assets
|$
|(1,375
|)
|$
|(1,150
|)
|$
|(225
|)
|(19.6
|)%
|Transaction costs
|$
|(1,659
|)
|$
|(136
|)
|$
|(1,523
|)
|(1,119.9
|)%
|Net income from joint venture
|$
|-
|$
|1,737
|$
|(1,737
|)
|(100.0
|)%
|Fair value loss on investment properties and investment properties held for sale
|$
|(394,098
|)
|$
|(211,534
|)
|$
|(182,564
|)
|(86.3
|)%
|Fair value loss on Exchangeable LP Units
|$
|(42,395
|)
|$
|(472
|)
|$
|(41,923
|)
|(8,882.0
|)%
|Fair value loss on derivative instruments
|$
|(5,878
|)
|$
|(13,031
|)
|$
|7,153
|54.9
|%
|Impairment of residential inventory
|$
|(23,920
|)
|$
|(38,259
|)
|$
|14,339
|37.5
|%
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(315,789
|)
|$
|(84,878
|)
|$
|(230,911
|)
|(272.1
|)%
(1) For thenine months ended September 30, 2025, salaries and benefits expenses includes a fair valueexpense of$1,901 (September 30, 2024 - recovery of $1,941) on unit-based compensation plans. The mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation is added back in the calculation of FFO as defined in REALPAC's "FundsFrom Operations (FFO) & Adjusted FundsFrom Operations (AFFO) for IFRS" issued in January 2022.
Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, decreased from the comparable period primarily due to dispositions and known non-renewals, partially offset by contributions from acquisitions and rent commencement from development completions.
General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased from the comparable period primarily due to a higher mark-to-market expense on unit-based compensation as a result of an increase in Allied's Unit price. Excluding the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, the total general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, would be $18,238 (September 30, 2024 - $17,900).
The following table summarizes other financial measures as at September 30, 2025, and 2024:
|As at September 30
|(in thousands except for per unit and % amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Investment properties ( 1 )
|$
|9,392,358
|$
|9,667,178
|$
|(274,820
|)
|(2.8
|)%
|Unencumbered investment properties ( 2 )
|$
|8,346,998
|$
|8,386,958
|$
|(39,960
|)
|(0.5
|)%
|Total Assets ( 1 )
|$
|10,378,800
|$
|10,930,951
|$
|(552,151
|)
|(5.1
|)%
|Cost of PUD as a % of GBV ( 2 )
|7.8
|%
|10.7
|%
|-
|(2.9
|)%
|NAV per unit ( 3 )
|$
|38.05
|$
|43.76
|$
|(5.71
|)
|(13.0
|)%
|Debt ( 1 )
|$
|4,682,121
|$
|4,321,654
|$
|360,467
|8.3
|%
|Total indebtedness ratio ( 2 )
|45.2
|%
|39.7
|%
|-
|5.5
|%
|Annualized Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 )
|$
|374,536
|$
|394,432
|$
|(19,896
|)
|(5.0
|)%
|Net debt as a multiple of Annualized Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 )
| 12.3x
| 1.6x
|-
|Interest coverage ratio including interest capitalized and excluding financing prepayment costs - three months trailing ( 2 )
| 2.1x
| 2.3x
|-
|Interest coverage ratio including interest capitalized and excluding financing prepayment costs - twelve months trailing ( 2 )
| 2.2x
| 2.5x
|-
(1) This measure is presented on a GAAP basis.
(2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section below.
(3)Net asset value per unit ("NAV per unit") is calculated as total equity plus the value of the class B limited partnership units of Allied Properties Exchangeable Limited Partnership ("Exchangeable LP Units") as at the corresponding period ended, divided by the actual number of Units and Exchangeable LP Units. The rationale for including the value of Exchangeable LP Units is because they are economically equivalent to Units, receive distributions equal to the distributions paid on the Units and are exchangeable, at the holder's option, for Units.
Non-GAAP Measures
Management uses financial measures based on IFRS® Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards" or "GAAP") and non-GAAP measures to assess Allied's performance. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS Accounting Standards, and therefore, should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section on page 16 of the MD&A as at September 30, 2025, available on, for an explanation of the composition of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and their usefulness for readers in assessing Allied's performance. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.
The following table summarizes non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024:
|For the three months ended September 30
|(in thousands except for per unit and % amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|93,634
|$
|98,608
|$
|(4,974
|)
|(5.0
|)%
|Same Asset NOI - rental portfolio
|$
|83,041
|$
|82,860
|$
|181
|0.2
|%
|Same Asset NOI - total portfolio
|$
|85,335
|$
|86,058
|$
|(723
|)
|(0.8
|)%
|FFO
|$
|63,719
|$
|77,645
|$
|(13,926
|)
|(17.9
|)%
|FFO per unit (diluted)
|$
|0.456
|$
|0.556
|$
|(0.100
|)
|(18.0
|)%
|FFO payout ratio
|98.7
|%
|81.0
|%
|-
|17.7
|%
|AFFO
|$
|59,129
|$
|68,005
|$
|(8,876
|)
|(13.1
|)%
|AFFO per unit (diluted)
|$
|0.423
|$
|0.487
|$
|(0.064
|)
|(13.1
|)%
|AFFO payout ratio
|106.4
|%
|92.5
|%
|-
|13.9
|%
|All amounts below are excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation:
|FFO
|$
|65,742
|$
|74,782
|$
|(9,040
|)
|(12.1
|)%
|FFO per unit (diluted)
|$
|0.470
|$
|0.535
|$
|(0.065
|)
|(12.1
|)%
|FFO payout ratio
|95.7
|%
|84.1
|%
|-
|11.6
|%
|AFFO
|$
|61,152
|$
|65,142
|$
|(3,990
|)
|(6.1
|)%
|AFFO per unit (diluted)
|$
|0.438
|$
|0.466
|$
|(0.028
|)
|(6.0
|)%
|AFFO payout ratio
|102.9
|%
|96.6
|%
|-
|6.3
|%
|For the nine months ended September 30
|(in thousands except for per unit and % amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|282,515
|$
|290,888
|$
|(8,373
|)
|(2.9
|)%
|Same Asset NOI - rental portfolio
|$
|229,189
|$
|229,140
|$
|49
|-
|%
|Same Asset NOI - total portfolio
|$
|244,821
|$
|243,901
|$
|920
|0.4
|%
|FFO
|$
|203,802
|$
|230,883
|$
|(27,081
|)
|(11.7
|)%
|FFO per unit (diluted)
|$
|1.458
|$
|1.652
|$
|(0.194
|)
|(11.7
|)%
|FFO payout ratio
|92.6
|%
|81.7
|%
|-
|10.9
|%
|AFFO
|$
|187,431
|$
|208,632
|$
|(21,201
|)
|(10.2
|)%
|AFFO per unit (diluted)
|$
|1.341
|$
|1.493
|$
|(0.152
|)
|(10.2
|)%
|AFFO payout ratio
|100.7
|%
|90.4
|%
|-
|10.3
|%
|All amounts below are excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation:
|FFO
|$
|206,455
|$
|229,059
|$
|(22,604
|)
|(9.9
|)%
|FFO per unit (diluted)
|$
|1.477
|$
|1.639
|$
|(0.162
|)
|(9.9
|)%
|FFO payout ratio
|91.4
|%
|82.4
|%
|-
|9.0
|%
|AFFO
|$
|190,084
|$
|206,808
|$
|(16,724
|)
|(8.1
|)%
|AFFO per unit (diluted)
|$
|1.360
|$
|1.480
|$
|(0.120
|)
|(8.1
|)%
|AFFO payout ratio
|99.3
|%
|91.2
|%
|-
|8.1
|%
The following table reconciles the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024. These terms do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded entities.
The following table reconciles Allied's net loss and comprehensive loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024.
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|$
|(113,389
|)
|$
|(94,177
|)
|$
|(315,789
|)
|$
|(84,878
|)
|Interest expense
|35,488
|31,361
|98,989
|84,724
|Amortization of other assets
|642
|441
|1,375
|1,311
|Amortization of improvement allowances
|8,944
|9,645
|28,089
|28,453
|Impairment of residential inventory
|14,393
|32,082
|23,920
|38,259
|Transaction costs
|999
|136
|1,659
|136
|Fair value loss on investment properties and investment properties held for sale(1)
|100,265
|47,328
|394,098
|211,321
|Fair value loss on Exchangeable LP Units
|42,277
|57,983
|42,395
|472
|Fair value loss on derivative instruments
|2,565
|16,689
|5,878
|13,031
|Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|1,450
|(2,880
|)
|1,901
|(1,941
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|93,634
|$
|98,608
|$
|282,515
|$
|290,888
(1) IncludesAllied's proportionate share of the equity accounted investment's fair value gain on investment properties of $nil and $nil for thethree and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively (September 30, 2024 - $31 and $213, respectively).
The following table reconciles operating income to net operating income, a non-GAAP measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024.
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Operating income, GAAP basis
|$
|80,727
|$
|83,229
|$
|241,912
|$
|244,091
|Add: investment in joint venture
|-
|466
|-
|1,659
|Operating income, proportionate basis
|$
|80,727
|$
|83,695
|$
|241,912
|$
|245,750
|Amortization of improvement allowances(1)
|8,944
|9,645
|28,089
|28,453
|Amortization of straight-line rent(1)
|(812
|)
|(2,188
|)
|(2,039
|)
|(5,898
|)
|Total NOI
|$
|88,859
|$
|91,152
|$
|267,962
|$
|268,305
(1) IncludesAllied's proportionate share of the equity accounted investment of the following amounts for thethree and nine months ended September 30, 2025: amortization improvement allowances of $nil and $nil, respectively (September 30, 2024 - $213 and $589, respectively) and amortization of straight-line rent of $nil and $nil, respectively (September 30, 2024 - $(57) and $(152), respectively).
Same Asset NOI, a non-GAAP measure, is measured as the net operating income for the properties that Allied owned and operated for the entire duration of both the current and comparative period.
|Three months ended
|Change
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| $
|%
|Rental Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
|$
|83,041
|$
|82,860
|$
|181
|0.2
|%
|Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI
|1,351
|1,612
|(261
|)
|(16.2
|)
|Rental Portfolio and Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI
|$
|84,392
|$
|84,472
|$
|(80
|)
|(0.1
|%)
|Development Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
|943
|1,586
|(643
|)
|(40.5
|)
|Total Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
|$
|85,335
|$
|86,058
|$
|(723
|)
|(0.8
|%)
|Acquisitions
|501
|-
|501
|Dispositions
|(438
|)
|3,192
|(3,630
|)
|Lease terminations
|2,080
|-
|2,080
|Development fees and corporate items
|1,381
|1,902
|(521
|)
|Total NOI
|$
|88,859
|$
|91,152
|$
|(2,293
|)
|(2.5
|%)
|Nine months ended
|Change
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| $
|%
|Rental Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
|$
|229,189
|$
|229,140
|$
|49
|0.0
|%
|Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI
|4,659
|4,786
|$
|(127
|)
|(2.7
|)%
|Rental Portfolio and Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI
|$
|233,848
|$
|233,926
|$
|(78
|)
|0.0
|%
|Development Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
|10,973
|9,975
|$
|998
|10.0
|%
|Total Portfolio - Same Asset NOI
|$
|244,821
|$
|243,901
|$
|920
|0.4
|%
|Acquisitions
|15,589
|7,647
|7,942
|Dispositions
|750
|10,656
|(9,906
|)
|Lease terminations
|2,155
|28
|2,127
|Development fees and corporate items
|4,647
|6,073
|(1,426
|)
|Total NOI
|$
|267,962
|$
|268,305
|$
|(343
|)
|(0.1
|%)
The following table reconciles Allied's net loss and comprehensive loss to FFO, FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, transaction costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, AFFO, and AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, which are non-GAAP measures, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024.
|Three months ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| Change
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(113,389
|)
|$
|(94,177
|)
|$
|(19,212
|)
|Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale
|100,265
|47,359
|52,906
|Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable LP Units
|42,277
|57,983
|(15,706
|)
|Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments
|2,565
|16,689
|(14,124
|)
|Impairment of residential inventory
|14,393
|32,082
|(17,689
|)
|Transaction costs
|999
|136
|863
|Incremental leasing costs
|2,250
|2,544
|(294
|)
|Amortization of improvement allowances
|8,944
|9,432
|(488
|)
|Amortization of property, plant and equipment (1)
|101
|101
|-
|Distributions on Exchangeable LP Units
|5,314
|5,314
|-
|Adjustments relating to joint venture:
|Adjustment to fair value on investment properties
|-
|(31
|)
|31
|Amortization of improvement allowances
|-
|213
|(213
|)
|FFO
|$
|63,719
|$
|77,645
|$
|(13,926
|)
|Condominium marketing costs
|5
|17
|(12
|)
|Financing prepayment costs
|568
|-
|568
|Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|1,450
|(2,880
|)
|4,330
|FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|$
|65,742
|$
|74,782
|$
|(9,040
|)
|FFO
|$
|63,719
|$
|77,645
|$
|(13,926
|)
|Amortization of straight-line rent
|(812
|)
|(2,131
|)
|1,319
|Regular leasing expenditures
|(1,697
|)
|(3,650
|)
|1,953
|Regular and recoverable maintenance capital expenditures
|(506
|)
|(2,022
|)
|1,516
|Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures)
|(1,575
|)
|(1,781
|)
|206
|Adjustment relating to joint venture:
|Amortization of straight-line rent
|-
|(57
|)
|57
|Regular leasing expenditures
|-
|1
|(1
|)
|AFFO
|$
|59,129
|$
|68,005
|$
|(8,876
|)
|Condominium marketing costs
|5
|17
|(12
|)
|Financing prepayment costs
|568
|-
|568
|Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|1,450
|(2,880
|)
|4,330
|AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|$
|61,152
|$
|65,142
|$
|(3,990
|)
|Weighted average number of units (2)
|Basic and diluted
|139,765,128
|139,765,128
|-
|Per unit - basic and diluted
|FFO
|$
|0.456
|$
|0.556
|$
|(0.100
|)
|FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|$
|0.470
|$
|0.535
|$
|(0.065
|)
|AFFO
|$
|0.423
|$
|0.487
|$
|(0.064
|)
|AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|$
|0.438
|$
|0.466
|$
|(0.028
|)
|Payout Ratio
|FFO
|98.7
|%
|81.0
|%
|17.7
|%
|FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|95.7
|%
|84.1
|%
|11.6
|%
|AFFO
|106.4
|%
|92.5
|%
|13.9
|%
|AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|102.9
|%
|96.6
|%
|6.3
|%
(1) Property, plant and equipmentrelates to owner-occupied property.
(2) The weighted average number of units includes Units and Exchangeable LP Units.
|Nine months ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| Change
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(315,789
|)
|$
|(84,878
|)
|$
|(230,911
|)
|Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale
|394,098
|211,534
|182,564
|Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable LP Units
|42,395
|472
|41,923
|Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments
|5,878
|13,031
|(7,153
|)
|Impairment of residential inventory
|23,920
|38,259
|(14,339
|)
|Transaction costs
|1,659
|136
|1,523
|Incremental leasing costs
|7,310
|7,847
|(537
|)
|Amortization of improvement allowances
|28,089
|27,864
|225
|Amortization of property, plant and equipment(1)
|300
|300
|-
|Distributions on Exchangeable LP Units
|15,942
|15,942
|-
|Adjustments relating to joint venture:
|Adjustment to fair value on investment properties
|-
|(213
|)
|213
|Amortization of improvement allowances
|-
|589
|(589
|)
|FFO
|$
|203,802
|$
|230,883
|$
|(27,081
|)
|Condominium marketing costs
|18
|117
|(99
|)
|Financing prepayment costs
|734
|-
|734
|Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|1,901
|(1,941
|)
|3,842
|FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|$
|206,455
|$
|229,059
|$
|(22,604
|)
|FFO
|$
|203,802
|$
|230,883
|$
|(27,081
|)
|Amortization of straight-line rent
|(2,039
|)
|(5,746
|)
|3,707
|Regular leasing expenditures
|(7,196
|)
|(7,403
|)
|207
|Regular and recoverable maintenance capital expenditures
|(2,019
|)
|(3,450
|)
|1,431
|Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures)
|(5,117
|)
|(5,493
|)
|376
|Adjustment relating to joint venture:
|Amortization of straight-line rent
|-
|(152
|)
|152
|Regular leasing expenditures
|-
|(7
|)
|7
|AFFO
|$
|187,431
|$
|208,632
|$
|(21,201
|)
|Condominium marketing costs
|18
|117
|(99
|)
|Financing prepayment costs
|734
|-
|734
|Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|1,901
|(1,941
|)
|3,842
|AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|$
|190,084
|$
|206,808
|$
|(16,724
|)
|Weighted average number of units(2)
|Basic and diluted
|139,765,128
|139,765,128
|-
|Per unit - basic and diluted
|FFO
|$
|1.458
|$
|1.652
|$
|(0.194
|)
|FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|$
|1.477
|$
|1.639
|$
|(0.162
|)
|AFFO
|$
|1.341
|$
|1.493
|$
|(0.152
|)
|AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|$
|1.360
|$
|1.480
|$
|(0.120
|)
|Payout Ratio
|FFO
|92.6
|%
|81.7
|%
|10.9
|%
|FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|91.4
|%
|82.4
|%
|9.0
|%
|AFFO
|100.7
|%
|90.4
|%
|10.3
|%
|AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation
|99.3
|%
|91.2
|%
|8.1
|%
(1) Property, plant and equipmentrelates to owner-occupied property.
(2) The weighted average number of units includes Units and Exchangeable LP Units.
Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Allied, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition, and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“forecast”,“goals”,“outlook”,“may”,“will”,“expect”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“intends”,“believe”,“assume”,“plans” or“continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The forward-looking statements in this press release are not guarantees of future results, operations or performance and are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risks and Uncertainties” in Allied's Annual MD&A, as updated by quarterly reports, which are available at. Those risks and uncertainties include risks associated with financing and interest rates, access to capital, general economic conditions and joint arrangements and partnerships. Allied's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and persons acting on its behalf. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Allied has no obligation to update such statements.
About Allied
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Cecilia C. Williams
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
...
Nanthini Mahalingam
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
...
J.P. Mackay
Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
(416)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment