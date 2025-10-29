Allied Announces Third-Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied") (TSX: "AP") today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.“We continued the strengthening of our debt profile and moved steadily toward completion of our developments and non-core property sales in the third quarter,” said Cecilia Williams, President & CEO.“Although urban office fundamentals are improving in Canada's major cities, our occupied and leased areas didn't increase at the pace we expected in the quarter. Along with elevated interest expense, the slower pace of lease finalization put downward pressure on our results.” Operations Allied's portfolio is comprised of three urban workspace formats -- Allied Heritage, Allied Modern and Allied Flex. By the end of the third quarter, Allied had leased more vacant space in Montréal and Vancouver and in the Allied Modern segment of its portfolio. Velocity is increasing discernably in Toronto and the Allied Heritage segment, but the pace has been slower than expected over the course of the year, with the result that Allied will not achieve targeted occupancy of 90% by year-end. Allied conducted 241 lease tours in its rental portfolio in the third quarter. While below the number of tours in the prior quarter, the average size of the requirement per tour more than doubled compared to the prior quarter. Allied's occupied and leased area at the end of the quarter was 84% and 87.4%, respectively. Allied renewed 62% of the leases maturing in the quarter, bringing renewals for the nine-month period ended September 30 to 69%, just below its normal range of 70% to 75%. Notably, Google renewed its lease of 194,842 square feet at The Breithaupt Block (97,421 square feet at Allied's share), a large Allied Heritage complex in Kitchener. Allied leased a total of 881,628 square feet of GLA in the third quarter, 795,969 square feet in its rental portfolio and 85,659 square feet in its development portfolio. Of the 795,969 square feet Allied leased in its rental portfolio, 214,767 square feet were vacant, 250,374 square feet were maturing in the quarter and 330,828 square feet were maturing after the quarter. 187,153 square feet of the space leased in the quarter involved expansion by existing users. 324,063 square feet of the space leased in the quarter involved new users to the portfolio. Average in-place net rent per occupied square foot ended the third quarter at $25.19, down slightly from the end of the comparable quarter. Allied increased rent levels on renewal in the third quarter (up 1.5% ending-to-starting base rent and up 8.8% average-to-average base rent). Portfolio Optimization To date, Allied has closed the sale of a non-core property in each of Edmonton, Vancouver and Montréal for aggregate proceeds of $46 million. Allied now has four non-core properties under firm contract scheduled to close by mid-November of this year -- one in Vancouver, two in Montréal and one in Toronto - for aggregate proceeds of $55 million. Allied is also finalizing sale documentation for another three properties in Montréal expected to close in December of this year for aggregate proceeds of $85 million. On closing, Management will consider the sale process in Montréal and Vancouver complete. Allied recently modified and augmented its non-core sales initiative in Toronto and Calgary. Allied now holds four non-core office properties for sale in Toronto and one in Calgary and anticipates aggregate proceeds of approximately $84 million on closing the sale of these properties. Having made better than expected progress in finalizing the construction and lease-up of Toronto House and the lease-up of Calgary House, Management has added these properties to its non-core sales initiative. Toronto House has recently received unsolicited expressions of interest from qualified buyers and, with Calgary House, has the potential to more than double the aggregate proceeds from Allied's non-core sales initiative. Closings of Toronto House and Calgary House are targeted to occur by the end of the second quarter of 2026. On closing, Management will consider Allied's non-core sales initiative to be complete. Balance-Sheet Management Allied's overriding strategic objective for 2025 was to continue the re-fortification of its balance sheet. To that end, Allied raised $1.3 billion from the bond market and used the proceeds to retire (i) a $200 million unsecured debenture,

(ii) a $400 million term loan,

(iii) $150 million of a $250 million term loan scheduled to expire early next year (with the residual $100 million being extended for two years with a favourable interest-rate swap),

(iv) all short-term, variable-rate construction loans other than the construction loan on KING Toronto, which is self-liquidating through the sale of condominium units, and (v) amounts drawn on its unsecured revolving operating facility this year, primarily to fund the final ground-up development completions. Allied also replaced its unsecured revolving operating facility with a new facility provided by six major Canadian financial institutions on the same financial terms and expiring on September 29, 2028. At the end of the third quarter, Allied (i) had $51 million drawn on its new $800 million unsecured revolving operating facility, along with cash of $63 million, affording considerable liquidity going forward,

(ii) maintained short-term, variable rate debt at a negligible level in relation to total debt,

(iii) extended the weighted average term of its debt to 3.4 years,

(iv) had a total debt ratio* of 45%, and

(v) had net debt as a multiple of annualized adjusted EBITDA* of Allied expects to have a minimal amount drawn on its facility by year-end, along with cash proceeds from the sale of non-core assets. Allied's debt and interest expense has been higher than expected this year for two reasons: (i) while on target, Allied's non-core sales will close later than expected, with the result that debt reduction (and corresponding reduction in interest expense) will occur later than expected; and

(ii) Allied borrowed more than initially expected to complete the final ground-up developments in its development pipeline.

Allied continues to make progress in monetizing its loan receivable secured by 150 West Georgia in Vancouver, the proceeds of which will be used to reduce debt. With entitlement and power-allocation for a large-scale AI data centre now in place, the property is marketable for development and operation by others. While Allied expects a monetizing transaction to be negotiated before year-end, it will most likely close in the first half of 2026. Allied remains fully committed to having net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA below 10x and to the ongoing improvement of its access to the debt capital markets. As a result of the later than expected closing of non-core sales and monetization of its loan receivable at 150 West Georgia, this will require more time than initially anticipated. Outlook for 2025 With the slower than expected pace of lease finalization and higher overall interest cost, Management now expects (i) occupied and leased area at year-end to be in-line with the third quarter, (ii) same asset NOI* to be down approximately 1% for the year, and (iii) FFO* and AFFO* per unit to contract by approximately 10% in the year. _____________________________________________________________________________

* This is a non-GAAP measure. FFO per unit and AFFO per unit exclude condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section below. Financial Measures The following tables summarize GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024:

For the three months ended September 30 (in thousands except for % amounts) 2025 2024 Change % Change Rental revenue $ 147,932 $ 146,593 $ 1,339 0.9 % Property operating costs $ (67,205 ) $ (63,364 ) $ (3,841 ) (6.1 )% Operating income $ 80,727 $ 83,229 $ (2,502 ) (3.0 )% Interest income $ 9,976 $ 10,302 $ (326 ) (3.2 )% Interest expense $ (35,488 ) $ (31,361 ) $ (4,127 ) (13.2 )% General and administrative expenses (1) $ (7,458 ) $ (2,141 ) $ (5,317 ) (248.3 )% Condominium marketing expenses $ (5 ) $ (17 ) $ 12 70.6 % Amortization of other assets $ (642 ) $ (390 ) $ (252 ) (64.6 )% Transaction costs $ (999 ) $ (136 ) $ (863 ) (634.6 )% Net income from joint venture $ - $ 450 $ (450 ) (100.0 )% Fair value loss on investment properties and investment properties held for sale $ (100,265 ) $ (47,359 ) $ (52,906 ) (111.7)% Fair value loss on Exchangeable LP Units $ (42,277 ) $ (57,983 ) $ 15,706 27.1 % Fair value loss on derivative instruments $ (2,565 ) $ (16,689 ) $ 14,124 84.6 % Impairment of residential inventory $ (14,393 ) $ (32,082 ) $ 17,689 55.1 % Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (113,389 ) $ (94,177 ) $ (19,212 ) (20.4 )%

(1) For thethree months ended September 30, 2025, salaries and benefits expenses includes a fair valueexpense of$1,450 (September 30, 2024 - recovery of $2,880) on unit-based compensation plans. The mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation is added back in the calculation of FFO as defined in REALPAC's "FundsFrom Operations (FFO) & Adjusted FundsFrom Operations (AFFO) for IFRS" issued in January 2022.

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, decreased from the comparable period primarily due to dispositions and known non-renewals, partially offset by a lease termination fee received to accommodate an expansion of a long-term user.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased from the comparable period primarily due to a higher mark-to-market expense on unit-based compensation as a result of an increase in Allied's Unit price. Excluding the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, the total general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, would be $6,008 (September 30, 2024 - $5,021).

For the nine months ended September 30 (in thousands except for % amounts) 2025 2024 Change % Change Rental revenue $ 443,613 $ 436,920 $ 6,693 1.5 % Property operating costs $ (201,701 ) $ (192,829 ) $ (8,872 ) (4.6 )% Operating income $ 241,912 $ 244,091 $ (2,179 ) (0.9 )% Interest income $ 30,770 $ 34,676 $ (3,906 ) (11.3 )% Interest expense $ (98,989 ) $ (84,724 ) $ (14,265 ) (16.8 )% General and administrative expenses (1) $ (20,139 ) $ (15,959 ) $ (4,180 ) (26.2 )% Condominium marketing expenses $ (18 ) $ (117 ) $ 99 84.6 % Amortization of other assets $ (1,375 ) $ (1,150 ) $ (225 ) (19.6 )% Transaction costs $ (1,659 ) $ (136 ) $ (1,523 ) (1,119.9 )% Net income from joint venture $ - $ 1,737 $ (1,737 ) (100.0 )% Fair value loss on investment properties and investment properties held for sale $ (394,098 ) $ (211,534 ) $ (182,564 ) (86.3 )% Fair value loss on Exchangeable LP Units $ (42,395 ) $ (472 ) $ (41,923 ) (8,882.0 )% Fair value loss on derivative instruments $ (5,878 ) $ (13,031 ) $ 7,153 54.9 % Impairment of residential inventory $ (23,920 ) $ (38,259 ) $ 14,339 37.5 % Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (315,789 ) $ (84,878 ) $ (230,911 ) (272.1 )%

(1) For thenine months ended September 30, 2025, salaries and benefits expenses includes a fair valueexpense of$1,901 (September 30, 2024 - recovery of $1,941) on unit-based compensation plans. The mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation is added back in the calculation of FFO as defined in REALPAC's "FundsFrom Operations (FFO) & Adjusted FundsFrom Operations (AFFO) for IFRS" issued in January 2022.

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, decreased from the comparable period primarily due to dispositions and known non-renewals, partially offset by contributions from acquisitions and rent commencement from development completions.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased from the comparable period primarily due to a higher mark-to-market expense on unit-based compensation as a result of an increase in Allied's Unit price. Excluding the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, the total general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, would be $18,238 (September 30, 2024 - $17,900).

The following table summarizes other financial measures as at September 30, 2025, and 2024:

As at September 30 (in thousands except for per unit and % amounts) 2025 2024 Change % Change Investment properties ( 1 ) $ 9,392,358 $ 9,667,178 $ (274,820 ) (2.8 )% Unencumbered investment properties ( 2 ) $ 8,346,998 $ 8,386,958 $ (39,960 ) (0.5 )% Total Assets ( 1 ) $ 10,378,800 $ 10,930,951 $ (552,151 ) (5.1 )% Cost of PUD as a % of GBV ( 2 ) 7.8 % 10.7 % - (2.9 )% NAV per unit ( 3 ) $ 38.05 $ 43.76 $ (5.71 ) (13.0 )% Debt ( 1 ) $ 4,682,121 $ 4,321,654 $ 360,467 8.3 % Total indebtedness ratio ( 2 ) 45.2 % 39.7 % - 5.5 % Annualized Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) $ 374,536 $ 394,432 $ (19,896 ) (5.0 )% Net debt as a multiple of Annualized Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) 12.3x

1.6x

- Interest coverage ratio including interest capitalized and excluding financing prepayment costs - three months trailing ( 2 ) 2.1x

2.3x

- Interest coverage ratio including interest capitalized and excluding financing prepayment costs - twelve months trailing ( 2 ) 2.2x

2.5x

-

(1) This measure is presented on a GAAP basis.

(2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section below.

(3)Net asset value per unit ("NAV per unit") is calculated as total equity plus the value of the class B limited partnership units of Allied Properties Exchangeable Limited Partnership ("Exchangeable LP Units") as at the corresponding period ended, divided by the actual number of Units and Exchangeable LP Units. The rationale for including the value of Exchangeable LP Units is because they are economically equivalent to Units, receive distributions equal to the distributions paid on the Units and are exchangeable, at the holder's option, for Units.

Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses financial measures based on IFRS® Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards" or "GAAP") and non-GAAP measures to assess Allied's performance. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS Accounting Standards, and therefore, should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section on page 16 of the MD&A as at September 30, 2025, available on, for an explanation of the composition of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and their usefulness for readers in assessing Allied's performance. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

The following table summarizes non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024:

For the three months ended September 30 (in thousands except for per unit and % amounts) 2025 2024 Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,634 $ 98,608 $ (4,974 ) (5.0 )% Same Asset NOI - rental portfolio $ 83,041 $ 82,860 $ 181 0.2 % Same Asset NOI - total portfolio $ 85,335 $ 86,058 $ (723 ) (0.8 )% FFO $ 63,719 $ 77,645 $ (13,926 ) (17.9 )% FFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.456 $ 0.556 $ (0.100 ) (18.0 )% FFO payout ratio 98.7 % 81.0 % - 17.7 % AFFO $ 59,129 $ 68,005 $ (8,876 ) (13.1 )% AFFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.423 $ 0.487 $ (0.064 ) (13.1 )% AFFO payout ratio 106.4 % 92.5 % - 13.9 % All amounts below are excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation: FFO $ 65,742 $ 74,782 $ (9,040 ) (12.1 )% FFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.470 $ 0.535 $ (0.065 ) (12.1 )% FFO payout ratio 95.7 % 84.1 % - 11.6 % AFFO $ 61,152 $ 65,142 $ (3,990 ) (6.1 )% AFFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.438 $ 0.466 $ (0.028 ) (6.0 )% AFFO payout ratio 102.9 % 96.6 % - 6.3 %





For the nine months ended September 30 (in thousands except for per unit and % amounts) 2025 2024 Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA $ 282,515 $ 290,888 $ (8,373 ) (2.9 )% Same Asset NOI - rental portfolio $ 229,189 $ 229,140 $ 49 - % Same Asset NOI - total portfolio $ 244,821 $ 243,901 $ 920 0.4 % FFO $ 203,802 $ 230,883 $ (27,081 ) (11.7 )% FFO per unit (diluted) $ 1.458 $ 1.652 $ (0.194 ) (11.7 )% FFO payout ratio 92.6 % 81.7 % - 10.9 % AFFO $ 187,431 $ 208,632 $ (21,201 ) (10.2 )% AFFO per unit (diluted) $ 1.341 $ 1.493 $ (0.152 ) (10.2 )% AFFO payout ratio 100.7 % 90.4 % - 10.3 % All amounts below are excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation: FFO $ 206,455 $ 229,059 $ (22,604 ) (9.9 )% FFO per unit (diluted) $ 1.477 $ 1.639 $ (0.162 ) (9.9 )% FFO payout ratio 91.4 % 82.4 % - 9.0 % AFFO $ 190,084 $ 206,808 $ (16,724 ) (8.1 )% AFFO per unit (diluted) $ 1.360 $ 1.480 $ (0.120 ) (8.1 )% AFFO payout ratio 99.3 % 91.2 % - 8.1 %

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024. These terms do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded entities.

The following table reconciles Allied's net loss and comprehensive loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (113,389 ) $ (94,177 ) $ (315,789 ) $ (84,878 ) Interest expense 35,488 31,361 98,989 84,724 Amortization of other assets 642 441 1,375 1,311 Amortization of improvement allowances 8,944 9,645 28,089 28,453 Impairment of residential inventory 14,393 32,082 23,920 38,259 Transaction costs 999 136 1,659 136 Fair value loss on investment properties and investment properties held for sale(1) 100,265 47,328 394,098 211,321 Fair value loss on Exchangeable LP Units 42,277 57,983 42,395 472 Fair value loss on derivative instruments 2,565 16,689 5,878 13,031 Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 1,450 (2,880 ) 1,901 (1,941 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,634 $ 98,608 $ 282,515 $ 290,888



(1) IncludesAllied's proportionate share of the equity accounted investment's fair value gain on investment properties of $nil and $nil for thethree and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively (September 30, 2024 - $31 and $213, respectively).

The following table reconciles operating income to net operating income, a non-GAAP measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Operating income, GAAP basis $ 80,727 $ 83,229 $ 241,912 $ 244,091 Add: investment in joint venture - 466 - 1,659 Operating income, proportionate basis $ 80,727 $ 83,695 $ 241,912 $ 245,750 Amortization of improvement allowances(1) 8,944 9,645 28,089 28,453 Amortization of straight-line rent(1) (812 ) (2,188 ) (2,039 ) (5,898 ) Total NOI $ 88,859 $ 91,152 $ 267,962 $ 268,305



(1) IncludesAllied's proportionate share of the equity accounted investment of the following amounts for thethree and nine months ended September 30, 2025: amortization improvement allowances of $nil and $nil, respectively (September 30, 2024 - $213 and $589, respectively) and amortization of straight-line rent of $nil and $nil, respectively (September 30, 2024 - $(57) and $(152), respectively).

Same Asset NOI, a non-GAAP measure, is measured as the net operating income for the properties that Allied owned and operated for the entire duration of both the current and comparative period.

Three months ended Change September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

$

% Rental Portfolio - Same Asset NOI $ 83,041 $ 82,860 $ 181 0.2 % Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI 1,351 1,612 (261 ) (16.2 ) Rental Portfolio and Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI $ 84,392 $ 84,472 $ (80 ) (0.1 %) Development Portfolio - Same Asset NOI 943 1,586 (643 ) (40.5 ) Total Portfolio - Same Asset NOI $ 85,335 $ 86,058 $ (723 ) (0.8 %) Acquisitions 501 - 501 Dispositions (438 ) 3,192 (3,630 ) Lease terminations 2,080 - 2,080 Development fees and corporate items 1,381 1,902 (521 ) Total NOI $ 88,859 $ 91,152 $ (2,293 ) (2.5 %)





Nine months ended Change September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 $

% Rental Portfolio - Same Asset NOI $ 229,189 $ 229,140 $ 49 0.0 % Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI 4,659 4,786 $ (127 ) (2.7 )% Rental Portfolio and Assets Held for Sale - Same Asset NOI $ 233,848 $ 233,926 $ (78 ) 0.0 % Development Portfolio - Same Asset NOI 10,973 9,975 $ 998 10.0 % Total Portfolio - Same Asset NOI $ 244,821 $ 243,901 $ 920 0.4 % Acquisitions 15,589 7,647 7,942 Dispositions 750 10,656 (9,906 ) Lease terminations 2,155 28 2,127 Development fees and corporate items 4,647 6,073 (1,426 ) Total NOI $ 267,962 $ 268,305 $ (343 ) (0.1 %)

The following table reconciles Allied's net loss and comprehensive loss to FFO, FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, transaction costs and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, AFFO, and AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation, which are non-GAAP measures, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024.

Three months ended September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Change

Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (113,389 ) $ (94,177 ) $ (19,212 ) Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale 100,265 47,359 52,906 Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable LP Units 42,277 57,983 (15,706 ) Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments 2,565 16,689 (14,124 ) Impairment of residential inventory 14,393 32,082 (17,689 ) Transaction costs 999 136 863 Incremental leasing costs 2,250 2,544 (294 ) Amortization of improvement allowances 8,944 9,432 (488 ) Amortization of property, plant and equipment (1) 101 101 - Distributions on Exchangeable LP Units 5,314 5,314 - Adjustments relating to joint venture: Adjustment to fair value on investment properties - (31 ) 31 Amortization of improvement allowances - 213 (213 ) FFO $ 63,719 $ 77,645 $ (13,926 ) Condominium marketing costs 5 17 (12 ) Financing prepayment costs 568 - 568 Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 1,450 (2,880 ) 4,330 FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 65,742 $ 74,782 $ (9,040 ) FFO $ 63,719 $ 77,645 $ (13,926 ) Amortization of straight-line rent (812 ) (2,131 ) 1,319 Regular leasing expenditures (1,697 ) (3,650 ) 1,953 Regular and recoverable maintenance capital expenditures (506 ) (2,022 ) 1,516 Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures) (1,575 ) (1,781 ) 206 Adjustment relating to joint venture: Amortization of straight-line rent - (57 ) 57 Regular leasing expenditures - 1 (1 ) AFFO $ 59,129 $ 68,005 $ (8,876 ) Condominium marketing costs 5 17 (12 ) Financing prepayment costs 568 - 568 Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 1,450 (2,880 ) 4,330 AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 61,152 $ 65,142 $ (3,990 ) Weighted average number of units (2) Basic and diluted 139,765,128 139,765,128 - Per unit - basic and diluted FFO $ 0.456 $ 0.556 $ (0.100 ) FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 0.470 $ 0.535 $ (0.065 ) AFFO $ 0.423 $ 0.487 $ (0.064 ) AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 0.438 $ 0.466 $ (0.028 ) Payout Ratio FFO 98.7 % 81.0 % 17.7 % FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 95.7 % 84.1 % 11.6 % AFFO 106.4 % 92.5 % 13.9 % AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 102.9 % 96.6 % 6.3 %

(1) Property, plant and equipmentrelates to owner-occupied property.

(2) The weighted average number of units includes Units and Exchangeable LP Units.

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Change

Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (315,789 ) $ (84,878 ) $ (230,911 ) Adjustment to fair value of investment properties and investment properties held for sale 394,098 211,534 182,564 Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable LP Units 42,395 472 41,923 Adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments 5,878 13,031 (7,153 ) Impairment of residential inventory 23,920 38,259 (14,339 ) Transaction costs 1,659 136 1,523 Incremental leasing costs 7,310 7,847 (537 ) Amortization of improvement allowances 28,089 27,864 225 Amortization of property, plant and equipment(1) 300 300 - Distributions on Exchangeable LP Units 15,942 15,942 - Adjustments relating to joint venture: Adjustment to fair value on investment properties - (213 ) 213 Amortization of improvement allowances - 589 (589 ) FFO $ 203,802 $ 230,883 $ (27,081 ) Condominium marketing costs 18 117 (99 ) Financing prepayment costs 734 - 734 Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 1,901 (1,941 ) 3,842 FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 206,455 $ 229,059 $ (22,604 ) FFO $ 203,802 $ 230,883 $ (27,081 ) Amortization of straight-line rent (2,039 ) (5,746 ) 3,707 Regular leasing expenditures (7,196 ) (7,403 ) 207 Regular and recoverable maintenance capital expenditures (2,019 ) (3,450 ) 1,431 Incremental leasing costs (related to regular leasing expenditures) (5,117 ) (5,493 ) 376 Adjustment relating to joint venture: Amortization of straight-line rent - (152 ) 152 Regular leasing expenditures - (7 ) 7 AFFO $ 187,431 $ 208,632 $ (21,201 ) Condominium marketing costs 18 117 (99 ) Financing prepayment costs 734 - 734 Mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 1,901 (1,941 ) 3,842 AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 190,084 $ 206,808 $ (16,724 ) Weighted average number of units(2) Basic and diluted 139,765,128 139,765,128 - Per unit - basic and diluted FFO $ 1.458 $ 1.652 $ (0.194 ) FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 1.477 $ 1.639 $ (0.162 ) AFFO $ 1.341 $ 1.493 $ (0.152 ) AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation $ 1.360 $ 1.480 $ (0.120 ) Payout Ratio FFO 92.6 % 81.7 % 10.9 % FFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 91.4 % 82.4 % 9.0 % AFFO 100.7 % 90.4 % 10.3 % AFFO excluding condominium-related items, financing prepayment costs, and the mark-to-market adjustment on unit-based compensation 99.3 % 91.2 % 8.1 %

(1) Property, plant and equipmentrelates to owner-occupied property.

(2) The weighted average number of units includes Units and Exchangeable LP Units.

