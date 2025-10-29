Maria Shriver & Patrick Schwarzenegger Host MOSH Brainfest On Saturday, Nov. 1 To Kick Off Alzheimer's Awareness Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MOSH co-founders Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger will host the second annual MOSH BrainFest on Saturday, November 1 at Regent Santa Monica, kicking off Alzheimer's Awareness Month with a morning dedicated to movement, community connection, and brain health awareness.

The event, open to the public, brings together wellness enthusiasts and brain health advocates for an immersive experience combining education, community, and action in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Special guests include fitness icons Katie Austin and Denise Austin, celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, Beekeeper's Naturals founder Carly Kremer, actress and advocate Emma Heming Willis, brain health pioneers Drs. Ayesha and Dean Sherzai, and Dr. Angela Zhou from Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS).

"BrainFest brings together the people and brands leading the charge in brain health in true collaboration," said MOSH co-founder Maria Shriver. "We've built this day around nutrition, movement, and genuine connection. I want people to care for their brain with the same intention they bring to the rest of their body. It's joyful, energizing, and while we're raising critical funds for Alzheimer's research, we're igniting a movement that says your brain deserves celebration."

BrainFest attendees will enjoy a beachside walk led by Equinox alongside leading brain health researchers from UCLA and USC, who will be available to answer questions about how to improve brain health in everyday life. Additional highlights include book signings with Maria Shriver, Harley Pasternak, Emma Heming Willis, and Drs. Ayesha and Dean Sherzai, a recovery corner powered by Hyperice, and a "Brain Arcade" – an interactive experience featuring games like mahjong and cornhole designed to challenge and test cognitive function. Alzheimer's LA will provide a dedicated caregiver resource booth offering information and support for families navigating caregiving needs, and wellness activations and goodies from Caliwater, Beam, Earthbar, Beekeeper's Naturals, and other partners round out the morning.

The event underscores MOSH's mission as The Brain BrandTM, a company dedicated to proactive brain health through nutrition and education. MOSH's protein bars are the first and only to feature scientifically-backed Cognizin® Citicoline, a premium nootropic that supports brain health, focus and attention. Each bar combines Cognizin® with MOSH's Signature Brain Blend, including lion's mane, ashwagandha, omega-3s, and vitamins B12 and D3, creating a unique ingredient powerhouse that supports both physical and cognitive health.

"What I love most about BrainFest is how we've stripped away the fear and intimidation around brain health," said MOSH co-founder Patrick Schwarzenegger. "We're welcoming people in, creating real connections, and showing that taking care of your mind is empowering, not daunting. That's the kind of community we're building, and that's what this day represents."

Every MOSH purchase supports brain health research, and 100% of BrainFest ticket proceeds benefit The Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic, funding critical research into prevention and treatment.

Tickets are $10 and available at moshlife/brainfest. BrainFest begins at 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 1st at Regent Santa Monica (1700 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401).

BrainFest is made possible with support from Beam, Beekeeper's Naturals, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Cognizin®, and our venue host Regent Santa Monica.

ABOUT MOSH:

Founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, MOSH was born from a deeply personal journey after the mother-son duo witnessed a loved one's battle with Alzheimer's. This ignited their shared mission to encourage every generation to proactively nurture their brain health; now, MOSH is revolutionizing the protein bar category by prioritizing both physical and cognitive nutrition. Its nutrient-dense formulation is the first and only on the market to feature science-backed Cognizin® Citicoline, a premium nootropic that has been scientifically studied for its beneficial effects on focus, attention and memory. The company also serves as a resource for brain health education, and every MOSH purchase helps fund research at the Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM) at Cleveland Clinic. For more information, visit .