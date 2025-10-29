Authid To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 12, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID(Nasdaq: AUID) (“authID” or the“Company”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after the market close. Following issuance of the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer Rhon Daguro and Chief Financial Officer Ed Sellitto will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate on the live conference call, please access this registration link and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available here and on the“Events & Presentations” page of the Company's website at authid. Only participants on the live conference call will be able to ask questions.

A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days at authID's Investor Relations Events.

About authID Inc.

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises "Know Who's Behind the DeviceTM" for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity and eliminates any assumption of 'who' is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees, contractors, and vendors, as well as bringing authorization and accountability for AI agents. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms, with 1-to-1-billion false match rate and 1-to-many sub-second search capability. authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification while ensuring complete privacy protection and regulatory compliance by storing no biometric data whatsoever.

For more information, visit

Investor Relations Contact

