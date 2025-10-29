403
Adega Gaucha Offers The Best Paella Celebrations During Saturdays And Sundays To Guests
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Adega Gaucha, Central Florida's premier destination for authentic Brazilian dining, is heating weekends with irresistible new offers. First, there is the $25 Paella Fiesta, available Saturdays from 1 PM to 3 PM, until it lasts, at both their Orlando and Kissimmee locations.
Then there is the Sunday Paella, served on Sundays, until it lasts at the Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach locations. It is included in the Adult Full Churrasco Experience during brunch hours until it lasts, and costs $50.
“Our Paella Fiesta and Sunday Paella capture the soul of authentic cuisine, where every bite tells a story of flavor, family, and festivity,” said Ricardo Oliveira, co-founder of Adega Gaucha.“It's more than a meal, it's an experience.”
During these limited-time events, Adega Gaucha's famed Gourmet Table transforms into a true celebration of Latino flavor and culinary artistry. Guests can savor a traditional seafood paella brimming with fresh ingredients, vibrant seasoning, and the unmistakable flair that makes it a local favorite. Beyond the paella, guests will find 50+ healthy Gourmet Table options, including gluten-free dishes, signature salads, and fire-kissed grill selections, redefining what“healthy fast food near me” truly means. They also get the authentic churrasco experience, like nowhere else.
Event Details
Paella Fiesta
Saturdays from 1 PM to 3 PM, or until it lasts
Price: $25 per guest
Locations: Orlando and Kissimmee.
Sunday Paella
Sundays during brunch hours - Until it lasts
Price: $50 per guest
All Locations: Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach
Whether you're searching for“paella near me” or craving a healthier, flavorful dining experience, Adega Gaucha's Paella Fiesta and Sunday Paella deliver the perfect weekend indulgence. With recognitions such as Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice and OpenTable Diners' Choice Awards, Adega Gaucha Restaurant Group is continuously innovating to elevate the dining experience that it delivers.
For reservations and details, visit or follow @AdegaGaucha on social media for the latest updates.
