Provident Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented,“Provident continued to make progress on several strategic initiatives and delivered another impressive performance this quarter. We again achieved record revenues and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings by responsibly growing earning assets and deposits, while further improving operational efficiency and maintaining strong asset quality. We continued to invest in accomplished talent and technology and look forward to the sustained growth of our business and profitability.”

Performance Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025



The Company's annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 1.16%, 10.39% and 16.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.19%, 10.76% and 16.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release.

The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(2) were 1.76%, 15.74% and 22.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.64%, 14.88% and 21.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release.

The Company reported record revenue for a second consecutive quarter of $221.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, comprised of record net interest income of $194.3 million and non-interest income of $27.4 million, compared to revenue of $214.2 million for the prior quarter.

Average interest-earning assets increased $162.8 million, or an annualized 2.9%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, versus the trailing quarter.

The Company's commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan portfolio, excluding mortgage warehouse lines, increased $149.0 million, or 12.61% annualized, to $4.84 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $4.69 billion as of June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company's total commercial loan portfolio, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, increased $191.2 million, or 4.59% annualized, to $16.70 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $16.51 billion as of June 30, 2025.

The Company's total deposits increased $387.7 million, or 8.22% annualized, to $19.10 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $18.71 billion as of June 30, 2025, while total core deposits, which excludes certificates of deposits, increased $290.8 million, or 7.47% annualized, to $15.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $15.44 billion as of June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.87 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.15%, compared to $2.59 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.30%, as of June 30, 2025.

The net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.36% for the trailing quarter, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased one basis point to 2.94%. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased eight basis points to 5.76%, compared to the trailing quarter, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased two basis points to 2.96%, compared to the trailing quarter.

The Company recorded a $7.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which included a $4.5 million provision on loans and a $2.5 million provision on commitments, compared to a $2.9 million benefit to the provision for credit losses for the trailing quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.41% as of September 30, 2025, and annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of loans for the quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans decreased to 0.97% as of September 30, 2025, from 0.98% as of June 30, 2025.

Tangible book value per share(3) increased 3.6% to $15.13 and our tangible common equity ratio increased 19 basis points to 8.22% as of September 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.

As of September 30, 2025, multi-family CRE loans secured by New York City properties totaled $286.7 million. This portfolio constitutes only 1.5% of total loans and has an average loan size of $3.0 million. Loans that are collateralized by rent stabilized apartments comprise less than 1.00% of the total loan portfolio and are all performing. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had no financial risk or investment tied to non-depository financial institutions, with the exception of our mortgage warehouse lines of credit portfolio, which totaled $292.1 million.

Results of Operations

Three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $72.0 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $7.2 million to $194.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $187.1 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to originations of new loans and securities at current market rates, partially offset by a decrease in average lower-costing deposits.

The Company's net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.36% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased eight basis points to 5.76%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased two basis points to 2.96% from the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased five basis points to 2.67% from the trailing quarter. Average non-interest bearing deposits increased $25.5 million to $3.73 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.70 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.10% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 3.96%, compared to 3.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans of $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast compared to the prior quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $5.4 million, or an annualized 11 basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $1.2 million, or an annualized 3 basis points of average loans for the trailing quarter. Charge-offs in the current quarter were related to the resolution of several non-accrual loans that were largely specifically reserved for in prior periods. Non-accrual loans decreased $6.8 million this quarter to $100.4 million, or 0.52% of total loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income totaled $27.4 million, an increase of $344,000, compared to the trailing quarter. Fee income increased $600,000 to $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an increase in loan prepayment fee income, partially offset by a decrease in ATM fee income. Wealth management income increased $401,000 to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, other non-interest income increased $289,000 to $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily related to increases in swap-related fee income. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, insurance agency income decreased $1.1 million to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to normal seasonality of business activity in the current quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $113.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to $114.6 million for the trailing quarter. Other operating expenses decreased $1.0 million to $13.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $14.5 million for the trailing quarter, driven by decreases in legal, professional and other miscellaneous expenses. Data processing expense decreased $497,000 to $9.1 million, compared to $9.6 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreased software maintenance expense, while net occupancy expense decreased $238,000 to $12.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $13.0 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreases in maintenance and depreciation expense. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, advertising expense increased $211,000 to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the trailing quarter as a result of additional marketing campaigns in the current quarter.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) improved to 1.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.89% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6)improved to 51.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 53.52% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $29.9 million with an effective tax rate of 29.4%, compared to income tax expense of $30.5 million with an effective tax rate of 29.7%, for the trailing quarter.

Three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland during 2025, these costs totaled $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $10.6 million to $194.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $183.7 million for same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to favorable repricing of deposits and growth in the securities portfolio at favorable market rates.

The Company's net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.31% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased eight basis point to 5.76%, compared to 5.84% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 to 2.96%, compared to 3.19% for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 2.67%, compared to 2.96% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $15.5 million to $3.73 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.74 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 3.96%, compared to 3.73% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a $9.6 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast compared to the prior year period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $5.4 million, or an annualized 11 basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans, for the same period last year. Charge-offs in the current quarter were related to the resolution of several non-accrual loans that were largely specifically reserved for in prior periods.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $27.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $564,000, compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $1.5 million to $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increases in loan prepayment fee income and deposit fee income. Additionally, other income increased $675,000 to $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gains on loan sales, combined with increases in other miscellaneous income. Insurance agency income increased $221,000 to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, largely due to an increase in business activity. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest income, BOLI income decreased $1.6 million to $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized, while wealth management fees decreased $271,000 to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense totaled $113.1 million, a decrease of $22.9 million, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Merger-related expenses decreased $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Amortization of intangibles decreased $2.7 million to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to a decrease in the core deposit intangible amortization related to the Lakeland merger in the current year. Additionally, other operating expenses decreased $2.3 million to $13.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a prior year write-down on a foreclosed property, combined with decreases in legal and professional service expenses. Data processing expenses decreased $1.4 million to $9.1 million for three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to core processing system expenses in the prior year related to the addition of Lakeland.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) improved to 1.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.98% for the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) improved to 51.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 57.20% for the same respective period in 2024.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $29.9 million with an effective tax rate of 29.4%, compared with $18.9 million with an effective tax rate of 28.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in pre-tax income with a greater proportion of that income attributable to taxable sources.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income totaled $207.7 million, or $1.59 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $67.0 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland in 2025, those costs totaled $96.8 million, including an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans recorded as part of the Lakeland merger, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $144.3 million to $563.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from $418.9 million for same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was largely driven by growth in average earning assets including net assets added in the May 16, 2024 acquisition of Lakeland and related accretion of purchase accounting adjustments, further aided by lower rates on funding.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the net interest margin increased 20 basis points to 3.38%, compared to 3.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased eight basis points to 5.69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 5.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 13 basis points to 2.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.06% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 20 basis points to 2.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.84% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $818.6 million to $3.72 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $2.90 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.89%, compared to 3.73% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $75.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast. The provision for credit losses on loans for the prior year period was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million, recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $8.6 million or an annualized six basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $9.1 million, or an annualized eight basis points of average loans, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income totaled $81.5 million, an increase of $11.6 million compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $7.3 million to $31.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, loan prepayment fee income and debit and credit card related fee income. Net gains on securities transactions increased $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to a prior year $2.8 million loss on the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio prior to the merger. Other income increased $3.0 million to $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in gains on sales of SBA and mortgage loans and other miscellaneous income. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $1.5 million to $14.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, BOLI income decreased $2.1 million to $7.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized, combined with lower equity valuations, while wealth management income decreased $1.3 million to $21.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in the average market value of assets under management during the period.

Non-interest expense totaled $344.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $20.7 million, compared to $323.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $30.4 million to $188.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $158.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland personnel. Amortization of intangibles increased $9.1 million to $28.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $19.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $7.3 million to $39.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in depreciation and maintenance expense related to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $7.0 million to $44.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $37.4 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in write-downs on foreclosed property, combined with additional expenses due to the addition of Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $2.6 million to $28.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $25.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland, while FDIC insurance increased $591,000 to $10.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest expense, merger-related expenses decreased $36.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Income Tax Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $88.2 million with an effective tax rate of 29.8%, compared with income tax expense of $19.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in taxable income, combined with a prior year $5.3 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024. Additionally, prior year pre-tax income was negatively impacted by the initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations from the Lakeland merger.

Asset Quality

The Company's total non-performing loans as of September 30, 2025 were $100.4 million, or 0.52% of total loans held for investment, compared to $107.2 million, or 0.56% of total loans as of June 30, 2025 and $72.1 million, or 0.39% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. The $6.8 million decrease in non-performing loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $5.7 million decrease in non-performing multi-family loans, a $3.8 million decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $159,000 decrease in non-performing consumer loans, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in non-performing commercial loans, a $649,000 increase in non-performing residential mortgage loans and a $319,000 increase in non-performing construction loans. As of September 30, 2025, impaired loans totaled $85.4 million with related specific reserves of $6.2 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $92.7 million with related specific reserves of $11.4 million as of June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, impaired loans totaled $55.4 million with related specific reserves of $7.5 million.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.97% of total loans, compared to 0.98% and 1.04% as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $6.5 million to $187.0 million as of September 30, 2025, from $193.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was due to net charge-offs of $8.7 million, partially offset by a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans held for investment on the dates indicated, as well as delinquency statistics and certain asset quality ratios.